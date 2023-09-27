The final Thursday Market of the year is tomorrow, Thursday September 28, 2023, on campus, in Warm Springs, from 10:30am until 2pm.

The Market is anchored by the weekly distribution of the free fresh harvest kits by the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance. Tomorrow will be the last distribution of the year.

4 Acre farms will be set up again tomorrow with fresh produce and eggs for sale.

OSU Extension will have a pumpkin activity and some preserved foods to sample.

There may be free pumpkins, first come, first serve, to celebrate autumn.

And KWSO will be giving out free cookies and you can pick up a KWSO jar opener if you don’t have one yet.

Stop by and share a story about the campus area for our Campus History Project.