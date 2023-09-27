KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 28, 2023

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. Pregnant Women, Young Children, Elders and anyone with health conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease are especially vulnerable from seasonal flu. Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated.

The Senior Center is closed this week for training. There will be no senior meals or exercise classes.

The final Thursday Market of the year is today starting at 10:30am and going until 2, on campus. It’s the last day for the weekly distribution of free fresh harvest kits by the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance. Four Acre farms will be set up with fresh produce & eggs for sale. OSU Extension will be there with a pumpkin activity and some preserved foods to sample. KWSO will be giving out free cookies and our KWSO jar openers and we will continue to do interviews for our Campus History Project.

VeggieRx Program participants are reminded to pick up your produce at the Family Resource Center this afternoon. If you have any questions about VeggieRx you can visit the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance website, where you can also sign up for their free Food Access newsletter.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed for staff training today. It will be open tomorrow.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

On today’s Warm Springs K-8 sports schedule – volleyball teams are at Jefferson County Middle School with games starting at 4:00.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. It will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions is tomorrow at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412.

All students who participate in the Native American Student Union are invited to show representation in the Madras High School homecoming parade this Friday. Line-up begins at 11:45 at the Performing Arts Cetner. All regalia is welcome and encouraged, if weather permits. Contact Jillisa Suppah if you have questions.

There’s a tri-tip and chicken barbecue this Friday outside of the MHS football stadium. It’s a fundraiser for the 2024 Madras High School graduation party. Food will be on sale from 5-7:00 before the homecoming football game.

KWSO will have a live varsity football broadcast from Madras High School tomorrow night when the White Buffs host Pendleton/Nixyaawii. It’s homecoming for the Buffs and kick off is at 7.

There is a Disc Golf Intro Day Camp this Saturday at 11am at the Quinn Park Eagle nest Course. The camp is free and everyone is welcome to learn how to play Disc Golf.

Mount Hood Ski Bowl will provide a complimentary Action Pass to members of the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs this Sunday from 11am to 6pm. Members must present a tribal ID to receive the pass.

The Confederated Tribes, Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend, and OSU Extension will host a two-day Indigenous People’s event October 6th & 7th. The Lincoln’s Powwow Committee will present a Native fashion show that Friday evening. A salmon bake will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Everyone is invited to participate in an Indigenous Peoples Day fun walk and run on Monday, October 9th. It will start at 6pm at the Prevention basketball court. A meal will be provided at the finish, and the first 200 participants will get shirts & water bottles.

The Great Pumpkin Party will take place on October 18th at the Community Center social hall. Carving is from 5-7:00 and judging is at 7:15. Bring your own carving tools, pumpkin and the whole family. There will be food for sale – Indian burgers, fry bread, mummy dogs and homemade chili.

The Warm Springs I H S Clinic’s main phone number is 541-553-1196. To schedule with medical there is an appointment line 541-553-2610. To reach the Dental Department directly call 541-553-2462. A Pharmacy Refill line is available at 541-553-5475. And, for the Optometry number is 541-553-2483.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.