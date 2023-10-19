KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 20, 2023

It’s senior breakfast today from 7:30-9:30am. On the menu: biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, corn meal and fresh fruit. Take out will be available.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. To protect from seasonal Flu – Get vaccinated. Remember – it takes a couple weeks for your body to develop antibodies to protect you from a flu virus once you get vaccinated. Help your family and community stay healthy this flu season –get vaccinated.

A Narcotics Anonymous meeting takes place each Friday at noon at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center.

Open enrollment meetings for employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are eligible for benefits are being held today at the community center social hall. Sessions will be from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm. Handouts and applications will be distributed at the sessions. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org . Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

Bids are being accepted until 5pm today from tribal artists until interested in beading the crown for the 2024 Miss Warm Springs. Submit by email to either sandra.danzuka@wstribes.org or minnie.yahtin@wstribes.org. They are also seeking Miss Warm Springs candidates for 2024.

5pm is the deadline to apply for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs board vacancies. They may be dropped off in person at the Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.

A family movie night showing of “Gather,” a film about food sovereignty, is this evening at 6:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Madras White Buff Varsity Football travels to Ontario.

The Jefferson County Library will show Air, rated R, for its Friday Film Night. Admission is free and the movie starts at 7 tonight.

There is no school on Monday for Parent Teacher Conferences. Elementary teachers will schedule conferences with each family. Middle school families can drop in between 10am and 6pm at a time that is convenient for you to meet with your students’ teachers.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session on Monday at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

NAPOLS, Legal Aid Services of Oregon & the Warm Springs Community Action Team are offering Wills and Legal intake Clinics on Wednesday next week from 9am until 3pm, at the Community Action Team Office on Campus. Make an appointment by calling 971-703-7110 or 541-668-8352.

Central Oregon Community College is offering a virtual information session for potential nursing students from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 25, to include a program overview, structure, length and cost. The session is designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number. Prospective nursing students are strongly encouraged to attend.

There’s an Impact Aid meeting coming up at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Thursday, October 26th. 509J staff will be in the cafeteria to share data from last year and to hear feedback on improving systems and programs for students. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served at 5:00 with the meeting to follow.

Papalaxsimisha’s next women’s craft circle gathering is on Thursday, October 26th at the Community Center Social Hall from 12-1:30 and 5:30-7:30pm. Bring your own crafts, snacks are provided.

Jefferson County is offering emergency preparedness trainings and kits for individuals and families on October 30th from 1-2:30. It will be held at Jefferson County Public Health, located at 500 NE A Street in Madras. Register ONLINE. Those who attend get a custom Stay & Go Kit.