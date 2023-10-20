Ecotrust Honors Alyssa Macy

Alyssa Macy of Warm Springs received an Indigenous Leadership Award from Ecotrust, Wednesday (Oct. 18, 2023) at a celebration in Portland.

The Indigenous Leadership Awards are a celebration of the determination, wisdom, and continuum of Indigenous leadership across the Pacific Northwest.

Since its founding in 2001, 60 exceptional Indigenous leaders have been recognized.

Macy who is Wasco, Navajo & Hopi is CEO of Washington Conservation Action and was recognized for her efforts to build strong relationships between Washington Conservation Action and Indigenous communities, her advocacy for salmon protection, and her leadership in Washington state’s environmental community.

Also honored with an award was The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Youth Leadership Council — the first group to be nominated for the honor.