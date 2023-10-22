KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 23, 2023

There is no school today for 509J students. Parent Teacher Conferences are being held. At the Warm Springs K8, elementary teachers have scheduled conferences with each family. Middle school families can drop in between 10am and 6pm at a time that is convenient for you to meet with your students’ teachers.

The Warm Springs K-8 fall book fair starts today and will be open through November 2nd. It will be open during parent conferences today. The rest of the time it will be during students’ library specials for K-5 and for middle school it will be before school and during their lunch break.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open for a full day from 8am to 5pm today.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center walk-in vaccine clinic hours are Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 10am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. The new COVID vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine are available for all over 6 months old.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session has been rescheduled for Monday October 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

The Agency District budget meeting is this evening at the Agency Longhouse and the Simnasho District meeting is tomorrow. Dinners are at 6, and meetings to follow at 7.

There’s an Impact Aid meeting coming up at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this Thursday. 509J staff will be in the cafeteria to share data from last year and to hear feedback on improving systems and programs for students. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served at 5:00 with the meeting to follow.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public comments on the Tenino Bench Mastication Project. Use the links to access the Project Assessment and the public comment survey. People can also provide their comments in person at the Branch of Natural Resources and Forestry offices or by email to michael.leecy@ctwsbnr.org.

Jefferson County is offering emergency preparedness trainings and kits for individuals and families on October 30th from 1-2:30. It will be held at Jefferson County Public Health, located at 500 NE A Street in Madras. Register online. Those who attend get a custom Stay & Go Kit.