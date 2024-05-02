KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 3, 2024

The book fair at the Warm Springs K-8 has started. It is a buy one get, one free fair. Students can purchase during their library class and middle school can come in during their lunch.

Today is the AVID 8th grade Field Trip to Bend Equine

For senior lunch today, black bean beef chili is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Children’s Forest of Central Oregon welcomes everyone to its Spring Into Nature Festival this Saturday. It will take place from 11am to 2pm at Sahalee Park in Madras. All activities are free include science activities, birdhouse building, nature crafts, performances food and more.

MMIR – Warm Springs will hold an all-denominations prayer service this Sunday at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. They invite people to come together for all of our Missing & Murdered Indigenous relatives, victims, survivors, families and community. It will open with one seven Washaat and all denominations will follow. A meal will be served at 1:00.

Warm Springs CP Enterprise has two more community meetings coming up about the June 5th Cannabis Referendum. The Simnasho meeting will be on May 8th at the Simnasho Longhouse. And, the Seekseequa community meeting is on May 15th at the social hall. Light meals and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The 25th Warm Springs Annual Honor Elders Day will be held on Friday, May 10th at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am. This year’s theme is “Peanuts.”

Warm Springs K8’s spring music programs are coming up. Wednesday, May 15th is the kindergarten, first and second grades program from 1-2pm in the school gym. The 3rd – 5th Grade Music Program is on Friday, May 17th from 1:00-2:00 pm.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Meat Processing: From Hoof to Freezer Lunch and Learn on Thursday, May 16th from noon-1 in the Education Building Conference Room. It will feature a FREE lunch and discussion about meat processing for both the buyer and the seller. OSU Extension Livestock Agent, Scott Duggan, will discuss regulations for processing meat, selling meat by the ¼ or ½, food markets for selling meat, marketing strategies and more.

A Coggins Testing & Vaccination Clinic for Horses will be held on May 29th from 10:30am – 12:30pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. You must sign up with the number of horses and types of vaccinations your horse needs by May 20th. They cannot accept horses that have not been registered. To register, contact Scott Duggan at 541-447-6228.