KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 4, 2024

Children’s Forest of Central Oregon welcomes everyone to its Spring Into Nature Festival today from 11am to 2pm at Sahalee Park in Madras. All activities are free and include science activities, birdhouse building, nature crafts, performances food and more.

MMIR – Warm Springs will hold an all-denominations prayer service tomorrow at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. They invite people to come together for all of our Missing & Murdered Indigenous relatives, victims, survivors, families and community. It will open with one seven Washaat and all denominations will follow. A meal will be served at 1:00.

A Wasco Chieftainship candidate forum will be held Monday, May 6th at the Agency Longhouse. A potluck dinner will begin at 5:30pm.

The Casey Eye Institute is doing their Annual Spring Eye Clinic and providing comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot on Saturday May 18th from 10-2 and Sunday, May 19 from 9-1. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry to schedule.

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is on Sunday, June 2nd at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.

2024 Jefferson County Community Learning Center’s K – 12th Grade Summer Acceleration Camp & 9th Grade Strong Start enrollment is open. The summer acceleration program runs from July 29th- August 16th. Kindergarten times will be from 9:30am-1:30pm and 1st-12th grade will be from 9:00am – 3:00 pm. The enrollment form is available on the Jefferson County School District website. If you have any questions, call your student’s site: Warm Springs K8 541-553-1563, Bridges/Westside 541-475-0388 or Madras High 541-475-7265.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round Up Dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-Up’s will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.