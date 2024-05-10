KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 11, 2024

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program will not have senior lunch deliveries next week. The Senior Center has a group of seniors going to an elder abuse conference during that time and other staff will be accompanying them. The Senior Center will be open for congregate meals and regular exercise activities.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

The Museum at Warm Springs will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The Museum has been closed since December for the installation of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC).

The Wasco Chieftainship Election for Agency District voters is on Wednesday, May 15th. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by May 15th in order to be counted.

On Wednesday May 15th, Warm Springs ECE will have a Family Information Fair from 3-6pm in C Pod and along the hallway/lobby. There will be a food pantry, information booths, raffles, and snacks. Everyone is welcome to stop by to learn more about local resources and programs.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) is hosting a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) Advisory Committee meeting in Warm Springs on Thursday, May 16th from 11am-noon at the Tribal Administration Building. There is also a virtual option to participate. Meeting packets with Zoom links can be accessed at https://www.coic.org/transportation/stif/.

A Coggins Testing & Vaccination Clinic for Horses will be held on May 29th from 10:30am – 12:30pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. You must sign up with the number of horses and types of vaccinations your horse needs by May 20th. They cannot accept horses that have not been registered. To register, contact Scott Duggan at scott.duggan@oregonstate.edu or 541-447-6228.

Papalaxsimisha 2nd annual NASU powwow is scheduled for May 31st in the Madras High School gym. Grand Entry is at 4:30.

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is on Sunday, June 2nd at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.