KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 12, 2024

There is no Sports Agility Training for youth this afternoon. It will be back next Sunday.

There will not be any senior lunch deliveries available this week. The Senior Wellness Center has a group of seniors going to an elder abuse conference during that time and other staff will be accompanying them. The Senior Center will be open for congregate meals and regular exercise activities.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14th. The Museum has been closed since December for the installation of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC).

Warm Springs K8’s spring music programs are coming up Wednesday, May 15th from Kindergarten, first and second grades from 1-2pm in the school gym. The 3rd – 5th Grade Music Program is on May 17th from 1:00-2:00 pm.

Warm Springs CP Enterprise will have Seekseequa Community Meeting on Wednesday, May 15th. They will discuss the June 5th cannabis referendum. A light meal and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The Wasco Chieftainship Election for Agency District voters is this Wednesday, May 15th. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by May 15th in order to be counted.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department’s Spring Yard Sale is on Friday, May 17th from 8:30-3 on the Community Center front lawn. There will be breakfast and lunch food sales. Call Carol to reserve a table or get more info at 541-553-3243.

The Casey Eye Institute is doing its Annual Spring Eye Clinic and providing comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot on Saturday May 18th from 10-2 and Sunday, May 19 from 9-1. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry to schedule.

Festival of the Land at the Cove Palisades State Park/Crooked River Day Use area is on Saturday June 1st from 10-3. Admission and parking are free. There will be displays, cooking demonstrations, archaeology hikes, kids games, petting zoo, a mini farmers market, pollinator and fish displays, food vendors and more.

The deadline is soon for folks to give input on the Warm Springs Housing Study and Needs Assessment. If you received a door hanger with a survey code, now is your time to complete the survey and get your thank-you gift. Please encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same. Your voice matters- make it heard. For more information contact Brevin Holliday, Housing Assessment Project Coordinator at (541) 460-1036.