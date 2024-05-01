KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 2, 2024

The book fair at the Warm Springs K-8 has started. It is a buy one, get one free fair. Students can purchase during their library class and middle school can come in during their lunch.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

Social Dance Class every Thursday 3:30-5pm at the Community Center aerobics room. All ages are welcome. No sign-up is needed, just go to class on Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Deanie Johnson at the Culture & Heritage Department.

Warm Springs K-8 Track teams have a meet at Madras High School today starting at 3:30.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is this afternoon from 4-6:00. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event, you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit by Jana Charl “Looking Up, Branching Out.” It’s today from 5:30-7pm at the Gallery on 5th Street in Madras.

A Wasco Chieftainship candidate forum will be held Monday, May 6th at the Agency Longhouse. A potluck dinner will begin at 5:30pm.

The Casey Eye Institute is doing their Annual Spring Eye Clinic and providing comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot on Saturday May 18th from 10-2 and Sunday, May 19 from 9-1. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry to schedule.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot at 541-460-2336.

The deadline is soon for folks to give input on the Warm Springs Housing Study and Needs Assessment. If you received a door hanger with a survey code, now is your time to complete the survey and get your “thank-you” gift. Please encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same. Your voice matters- make it heard. For more information contact Brevin Holliday, Housing Assessment Project Coordinator at (541) 460-1036.