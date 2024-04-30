KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 1, 2024

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet this morning. On the agenda is ECE/Head Start Grantors.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Vegetable beef with roots and apple pear salad are on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Soccer travels to Redmond this afternoon. They will play at Elton Gregory starting at 4.

Warm Springs CP Enterprise is hosting community meetings about the upcoming cannabis referendum on June 5th. The Agency community meeting is this evening at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting will be on May 8th at the Simnasho Longhouse. And, the Seekseequa community meeting is on May 15th at the social hall. Light meals and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is coming up tomorrow from 4-6pm. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit by Jana Charl “Looking Up, Branching Out.” It’s tomorrow from 5:30-7pm at the Gallery on 5th Street in Madras.

Sports Agility Training for youth is this Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The 25th Warm Springs Annual Honor Elders Day will be held on Friday, May 10th at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am. This year’s theme is “Peanuts.”

Agency District voters should remember to vote in the Wasco Chieftainship Election on Wednesday, May 15th. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by May 15th in order to be counted.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

Southern Oregon University is offering a program for motivated Native American students who are completing grades 7-12. Konaway Nika Tilicum will take place July 6th – 12th. Students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.