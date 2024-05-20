Oregon Primary Election Tomorrow (5/21/24)

Primary Election Day in Oregon is tomorrow, May 21, 2024.

The Primary is a Nominating Election. If you are Not affiliated with a Major political party you will receive a Non-Affiliated ballot. Your ballot will only have nonpartisan candidates and measures on it.

If you have not yet voted – you can still complete your ballot and drop it in an official ballot drop box or at your county clerk’s office, by 8pm tomorrow.

Official Ballot Box locations for Jefferson County are located at: the Black Butte School in Camp Sherman, Culver City Hall. Metolius City Hall, Crooked River Ranch Administration Area, the Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 66 SE D Street in Madras and in Warm Springs on Campus by Fire & Safety. Wasco County Ballot Box locations include: the Wasco County Courthouse in The Dalles; Dufur City Hall, Maupin Civic Center; Mosier City Hall; and in Simnasho at Three Warriors Market.

There are 7 candidates running for Jefferson County Commissioner Seat #3. You can hear from each candidate HERE