KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 20, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Tribal Council will be in session today. Items on the agenda are: Secretary-Treasurer Update; June Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; Draft Resolutions; Enrollments; I H S Update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is now open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs K8 Spring Sports Banquet celebrating spring sports athletes is this afternoon from 3:15-4pm in the gymnasium. Families are invited to join for cake and refreshments to celebrate track and soccer student athletes.

A Coggins Testing & Vaccination Clinic for Horses will be held on May 29th from 10:30am – 12:30pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. You must sign up with the number of horses and types of vaccinations your horse needs by today. They cannot accept horses that have not been registered. To register, contact Scott Duggan at scott.duggan@oregonstate.edu or 541-447-6228.

The Warm Springs K8 presents the Eagles Art Show tomorrow 5:30-6:30pm in the school cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to enjoy student art, make art and learn about a free summer arts camp for middle and high school students. Local artists who would like to have a table to sell their art are welcome too.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs annual Employee Appreciation Day will be held from noon to 3 on Friday, June 21st at the Tribal Administration Building. The Human Resources Department is looking for tribal food vendors for the luncheon. Contact Monica Arthur if interested no later than Friday, May 24th at 541-553-3327 or email comp dash benefits at comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Weed ID and Control Lunch and Learn on June 4th from noon to 1 p.m. in the Education Building Conference Room. There will be a free lunch and discussion about the methods to identify weeds or other plants, the impact of doing nothing, and practical methods to control unwanted plants in your garden, yard, or pasture.

Warm Springs ECE Daycare is now seeking families with children under 3 years of age interested in Child Care. This will help them project child care needs as the program increases capacity to provide service. You can complete an intake form at the ECE front desk or download and fill out the form at kwso.org, drop off at ECE or email to r.trimble@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round Up Dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-Up’s will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.