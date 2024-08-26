KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 27, 2024

West Hills Drive is under construction for roadway paving and improved pedestrian access. The work is expected to last through November. There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project so motorists can expect some extra time heading from or to West Hills in the upcoming months as Warm Springs Construction works on this project.

Warm Springs ECE is closed for staff training this week. Today there is a “Darkness to Light” training being provided by the Kids Center and also Mental Health Education. The ECE closure is for all programs. Classrooms will remain closed thru Tuesday, September 3rd. There will be an open house on the 3rd for all Head Start and Day Care families. The first day of school for ECE classrooms is Wednesday September 4th.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center offers several groups and classes on Tuesdays. Adult Anger Management Classes are from 9-10am. Community Health & Wellness group meets at 10am. There is a Wellbriety Meeting from 1-2pm. Adult A&D Education class is from 4-5pm. Youth Wellbriety meets from 4-5:00.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving lukamean and fried potatoes from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

There will be a Simnasho District meeting this evening to discuss 2025 Budget Priorities. Dinner is at 6, the meeting at 7 at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Families can apply JOM Fall Extra-Curricular Allowances for Jefferson County 509-J and Wasco County students now until Friday, September 6th. The forms are available on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” Facebook. JOM Parent Committee members will also be at the back-to-school BBQ this Thursday with forms.

The Back to School BBQ and Resource Fair on Thursday at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will start at 4pm and go until 6.

Mt. Hood Meadows is having a Job Fair on Sunday, September 8th, from 2:30 PM to 5 PM, on its Sun Deck. Meet and connect with managers from all departments who will be available to discuss potential roles and opportunities at the resort. Registered attendees can also get a free Scenic Chairlift Ride, and discounts on food and drinks.

The Warm Springs Love, Hope and Restoration Gospel Crusade is coming up September 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Pavilion. They will have live music, food, fellowship, fun activities and giveaways.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

Rezfest 2024, in memory of Solomon (Solo) Stewart Jr. will be October 26th starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.