KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 29, 2024

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.

ECE families – please remember to enter and exit the Early Childhood Education Center through the main office. This is for security purposes and there are no exceptions.

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda: OHA State Director Meet & Greet and ECE Compliance Update.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving BEANS & SAUSAGE from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Fisheries Department has cancelled the fish giveaway that was planned for today.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

Central Oregon Community College’s 2024 Fall JobFest will be held at its Madras Campus tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features more than 40 local companies and agencies in many different fields. It’s free and open to the public.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment starts November 1st through November 22nd. Open enrollment will be done all online this year. All full-time employees need to provide Comp & Benefits with their email address no later than tomorrow to be sent a link to make any changes, to receive an updated benefit synopsis and presentations from third party administrators for health insurance, flexible spending accounts, supplemental insurance and 401k retirement accounts. Email comp-benefits@wstribes.org with any questions or concerns.

The next meeting of the KWSO Community Advisory Board is scheduled for Friday November 1st 2-3:30pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The annual meeting is open to the public with invitations sent to representatives from Tribal programs, Indian Health Service, BIA, Community Organizations and Tribal Enterprises.

Caldera Arts is having its Fall Art Intensive November 2nd and 3rd at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from 10-4:00 both days. All middle and high school students are invited, whether or not they are enrolled in a Caldera Class. The camp will have fun activities and art workshops with the Caldera mentors and teaching artists. It’s free to attend. Transportation, lunch and snacks will be provided. To register and for more information contact Program Director Meg Ball at meg.ball@caldera.org or call 541-904-4306.

COCC is sponsoring a presentation titled, “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now,” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat, author and professor at Haskel Indian Nations University. It’s on Sunday, November 3rd at 2pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. A livestream will also be available. Get Tickets – “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat – Madras Performing Arts Center

The Senior Wellness Center is taking sign-ups from elders age 60 and over who want to attend an Honor Elder Day event at the Wanapum Heritage Center in South Mattawa, WA November 6-7. Each individual Elder that signs up is responsible to pay their hotel expense, spending money, and food costs for the two days. To sign up for this event, go to the Senior Building. For more information call the Senior Program 541-553-3313.

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: