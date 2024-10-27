KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 28, 2024

It’s Late Start Monday for 509-J Students – all schools will start 90 minutes later than usual.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda: Secretary-Treasurer Update; November Agenda/Travel Delegations; Draft Resolutions; Legislative Update Call; and Enrollments.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Every Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and an Adolescent A&D Education Class from 4-5:00.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open today 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. The food pantry will be closed for repairs this winter starting November 1st through March 1st.

The Fall Sports Banquet at the Warm Springs K8 is today at 3:15

Madras White Buff JV Football has a game at Sisters today at 5:00.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is cancelled.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. It is recommended that all women over the age of 40 get an annual mammogram. If you have questions about breast health, contact your health care provider at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center or Dominique Lugo, MCH Nurse at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Central Oregon Community College’s 2024 Fall JobFest will be held at each of the college’s campuses, including Madras on Wednesday, October 30th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features more than 40 local companies and agencies in many different fields. It’s free and open to the public.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo has been moved to Saturday, November 2nd. There will be a 14-mile endurance race for age 16 and older starting at 10am at the Shaker Church. There’s a wild horse race at noon at the rodeo grounds. Plus, there will be free kids events with prizes. The last day for entry is midnight on October 30th. For more information contact Juanita 541-460-1710. Food vendors are welcome. Rodeo entry will be $10 per vehicle.

An opening reception for 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth at the Museum at Warm Springs will be held on November 6th from 5:30-7:30pm. The exhibition will be on display through February 8, 2025.

Halloween Happenings