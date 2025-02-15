KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 16, 2025

Please use caution if you are walking in the community due to recent aggressive dog bite incidents. Dog owners are reminded you are responsible for your pet and should keep them safe, home and confined if needed. Please report any dog bite incidents to Warm Springs PD and seek immediate medical attention.

Every Sunday, PIRS by SriPonya has Sports Agility Camp for youth in grades 5-8, coached by John Charles. It’s from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym – every Sunday through April. Walk-ins are welcome

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair is on Wednesday, February 26th from 5-6:30 at the Community Center. The event will include the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show, family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffle prizes and info booths.

A tribal public scoping meeting for the proposed Sisi Timber Sale will be3 held on Wednesday, February 26th. There is a meeting from noon-2 and another from 5:30-7:30 at the Agency Longhouse. Please join to share your thoughts and voices about the project which will be located at Badger and Upper Warm Springs Watershed between the B-180 and B-260 Roads.

Festival of the Land will take place on Saturday June 7, 10:00am – 3:00pm in the Crooked River Day Use Area at the Cove Palisades State Park. They are seeking food and merchandise vendors for the event. Forms are due by May 7th. VENDOR APPLICATION FORM

A baby moccasin-making class will be offered on Friday, February 21st 9:30-4:00 in the Family Resource Center conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352 to sign up.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open now through March 3rd. Registration is being done with paper forms. Player registration, medical release and school enrollment forms can be downloaded from the www.wsnll.org. They are also looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. For more information, email info@wsnll.org, call 541-325-3856 or visit Warm Springs Nation Little League’s Facebook page.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is seeking to hire a Warm Springs Tribal Food Access Coordinator – a part-time, seasonal position from April through November. Candidates must be able to work at all Thursday markets during the summer from 9am to 2pm. APPLY HERE.