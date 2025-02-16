KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 17, 2025

Today is the President’s Day holiday. There is no school. Tribal, state and federal offices are closed.

The Boys and Girls Club is closed today.

The residential garbage routes in Warm Springs will be picked up as usual today. Please have garbage totes set out at the end of the driveways for pick up.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow for our broadcast of Madras High School basketball. The boys are hosting Molalla at 7.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs CPS is offering electric bill assistance for up to 300 households, first come – first serve. This is for Warm Springs residents only. Bring a recent electric bill to the old school gym on Friday, February 28th between 1-4pm. Payment amount will be at the discretion of CPS.

The next Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic, brought to you by First Nations Vet, is scheduled for April 26th & 27th with another to follow on May 17th & 18th. The services offered include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication for dogs and cats. Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Registration is required at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation. There is no cost for services and spots fill up fast, so interested pet owners in Warm Springs are encouraged to register early.

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance’s VeggieRx program is back for its third year! VeggieRx is a free freshly picked produce program where enrolled participants can get 15 weeks of freshly grown and harvested produce by Around the Bend Farms. VeggieRx is a food access program created for people who are experiencing food insecurity, are 18 years or older, and have some type of diet-modifiable disease(s). If you or someone you know may qualify, please talk to your provider and have them send Kelly@hdffa.org a referral to get into the program. Enrollment will begin in April and VeggieRx will begin in June.

Do you know youth ages 13 to 16 who are struggling on their own keeping up with 509j On-Line School? PIRS by SriPonya can offer support who are feeling isolated, disconnected or feel like they may be falling behind with 509j On-Line. They meet Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 4pm and Thursday, 9am to 1pm. Currently they are meeting at the Warm Springs Media Center, but will be moving to 29 “D” Street in Madras. Youth and mentors work on 509j on-line together plus do arts, crafts, storytelling and adventures like hiking and sightseeing. They have two open spots for youth who could use the extra support with school and connecting with other youth. For more information, email jennifer@sriponya.com