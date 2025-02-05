KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 6, 2025

Today at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – 7th grade AVID students have their Manufacturing Careers Field Trip and there’s an Intel Engineering Activity for 5th Grade students.

At ECE – Child Care Development Fund assistance applications are completed. If you have any questions, please talk with Reona or Paulette in the ECE Office

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Girls Basketball teams have games at Crook County Middle School today. At K8 Wrestling has a meet at Jefferson County Middle School.

Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball hosts Gladstone today. JV2 plays at 4:00, JV at 5:30 and Varsity at 7. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the varsity game.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

OSU Extension SNAP-Ed and 4H have been working with students for the Iron Chef in the Nutrition Kitchen competition for the past month. Today is the Warm Springs K8 cook off challenge. The winning team will compete in the Regional cook off tomorrow at 5pm at the Jefferson County Public Health Department in Madras.

The annual Sweetheart Sale at the Community Center is this Friday from 9am to 3pm in the social hall.

Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho is this weekend. Grand entries will be Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 1:30. For vendor information contact Sandra Greene and for all other powwow info – Austin Greene or Margie Tuckta.

This Saturday is the last day the Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on view at the Museum at Warm Springs. Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Indian Head Casino is seeking food vendors for their May 10th Los Lonely Boys Concert. You can find their vendor application at the KWSO website in the News and Information tab. Choose Events and Opportunities from the drop down menu.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization Program provides free retrofit repair services to homes, which can include adding insulation, sealing leaky ducts and repairing heating systems for income-qualified clients. Weatherization staff conduct an on-site energy audit – a four-hour activity for evaluating and documenting the existing condition of your home. This information is then used to determine which measures will save you the most money on your utility bill. For more information, contact Dot Thurby at (541) 647-9001 or by email at dorotheat@neighborimpact.org.

Tribal Council Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a time to come in to do a short interview for our Tribal Council Candidate programming. Just call 541-553-1968 or stop by the Media Center.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is now accepting tax appointments. Call 541-553-3148 to set one up.