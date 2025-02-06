KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 7, 2025

Tribal Council is seeking Tribal Members to serve on the Election Board and Counting Board. Letters of Interest and resumes need to be turned in to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer / CEO no later than next Monday (Feb 10, 2025).

The Sweetheart Sale is today at the Community Center from 9am to 3pm in the social hall.

Beef and shrimp stir-fry is on the menu for the Senior Lunch today. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Today at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – monthly awards assemblies are this morning. There is an 8th Grade Science trip to COCC and the Elementary OBOB students are going to the Madras Aquatic Center

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

OSU Extension SNAP-Ed and 4H have been working with students for the Iron Chef in the Nutrition Kitchen competition for the past month. Teams from the Warm Springs K8, Jefferson County Middle School and Culver will compete in a cook off regional challenge today at 5pm at the Jefferson County Public Health Department in Madras.

The Vital Stats department reports that Warm Springs Senior Citizen Pension Checks will be late this month.

Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho is tonight through Sunday. Grand entries will be tonight at 7, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 1:30.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 10th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Warm Springs K-8 students age 6 through 8th grade are invited to attend Good News Club Wednesday afternoons. A van picks up students at the K8 at 2pm to take them to the Warm Springs Baptist Church and returns them to before the end of the school day. Permission slips are located at the K8 office and Warm Springs Market, to be completed and turned into to your child’s teacher. If you have any questions, you may contact Urbana at 541-419-4821.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration is open now through March 3rd. Registration is being done with paper forms. Player registration, medical release and school enrollment forms can be downloaded from the www.wsnll.org. They are also looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. For more information, email info@wsnll.org, call 541-325-3856 or visit Warm Springs Nation Little League’s Facebook page.

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance’s VeggieRx program is back for its third year! VeggieRx is a free freshly picked produce program where enrolled participants can get 15 weeks of freshly grown and harvested produce by Around the Bend Farms. VeggieRx is a food access program created for people who are experiencing food insecurity, are 18 years or older, and have some type of diet-modifiable disease(s). If you or someone you know may qualify, please talk to your provider and have them send Kelly@hdffa.org a referral to get into the program. Enrollment will begin in April and VeggieRx will begin in June.