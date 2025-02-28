KWSO News for Fri., Feb. 28, 2025

Free Spay/Neuter clinics for Warm Springs pets still taking appointments

First Nations Vet is still accepting appointments for Spay & Neuter Clinics coming up in April and May in Warm Springs. They still have over 100 available spots to fill for the free clinics, which will be done at the BIA Roads Building April 26th & 27th and May 17th & 18th. In addition to the Spay/Neuter surgery, pets will receive vaccinations, microchips and application of flea/tick medication. Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 lbs. or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services. They are not able to do vaccine-only appointments, as they only get enough vaccines donated for the spay/neuter patients. Registration is required and available online at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation.

WS OSU-Extension food preservation workshop

On Thursday, February 27th, OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs held a community workshop where participants made pickled and canned jalapenos. The workshop was presented by Gather, Preserve, Store and Share Preservation Class participants Leanne Smith Lucero and Charmaine Billey. Community Health and SNAP-Ed outreach coordinator Olivia Davis says Gather, Preserve, Store and Share program is a culmination of years of work of trying to create a food preservation training program that works with the community and community needs in collaboration with the Culture & Heritage Committee. Click to hear her comments about the pilot program:

The next community workshop will be March 20th and the recipe will be mango salsa.

KWSO mapping local info ecosystems for Listening Post Collective Playbook

The Listening Post Collective is partnering with the National Federation of Community Broadcasters for five radio stations to use the Listening Post Collective Playbook to listen and map their community information ecosystems. KWSO is one of those 5 radio stations. We will be taking a deep dive into our community to map local information ecosystems, uncover what people truly need and explore innovative ways to fill those gaps. Other stations participating are in Appalachia, Hawaii, on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona and Allegheny Mountain Radio in West Virginia and Virginia. KWSO collected our first date at the Point in Time Count and we will let you know when our next opportunity comes up for input.

Pacific NW will feel impacts of federal job cuts at NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the latest to face job cuts, according to federal lawmakers. At least eight-hundred-eighty workers across the country will lose their jobs, Washington U-S Senator Maria Cantwell said in a statement. She warned that the job cuts driven by the Trump administration would put people’s lives at risk and threaten commercial and tribal fisheries. The agency most directly affects Northwest residents through the National Weather Service – which provides weather forecasts and warnings. NOAA also operates the Marine Operations Center in Newport – which services the agency’s Pacific fleet of ships. Port officials in Newport confirmed firings there.