KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 28, 2025

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Garlic butter chicken pasta is on the menu for the Senior Lunch today. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs CPS is offering electric bill assistance for up to 300 households today, first come – first serve. This is for Warm Springs residents only. Bring a recent electric bill to the old school gym between 1-4 today. The payment amount will be at the discretion of CPS.

Madras High School Boys Basketball is playing an exhibition game vs. La Grande tonight at 5:00 at the Buffalo Dome. Everyone is invited to come out and support the White Buffs as they get ready for the state playoffs.

The 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant is this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Mary Olney, 2025 Miss Rodeo Oregon, is having her coronation fundraiser tomorrow at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. Tickets are available on the Miss Rodeo Oregon website or can be purchased at the door. The event will include a tri-tip dinner, live & silent auctions, live music and other activities.

Youth interested in participating in the Lil Miss Warm Springs pageant should fill out an application so you can participate in all the learning activities they have planned. You can pick up an application at the recreation office in the warm Springs community center. Classes will begin next week on March 4th so get your application returned before then. Age ranges for Senior Miss Warm Springs is 15-17 years, for Junior Miss Warm Springs 12-14 years and Lil’ Miss Warm Springs ages 9 to 11.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will offer free legal assistance clinics in Warm Springs Monday, March 3rd, April 7th and May 5th 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment, call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting applications for spring extra-curricular activity allowances through March 10th. This is for eligible Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County students. A JOM Application and JOM Survey must be filled out once a year. The JOM Request for Financial Assistance and supporting documents must be submitted with each request. They can be submitted by email to JOM@wstribes.org or in person to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

The Madras VFW is planning a Veterans Dinner on Sunday, March 30th. This will be a fundraiser and include an auction. Contributions are needed and welcome. To learn more and find out how you can help you can contact Leonard at 541-777-1453 or Jan at 541-815-1278.