KWSO News for Thu., Feb. 27, 2025

All Warm Springs hunting tag reports due

Warm Springs Tribal Hunters are reminded that your 2024-2025 hunting reports are due now. You need to report on your tags at Natural Resources or by calling the BNR secretary at 541-553-2001. You can also report online or send an email. If you have questions – contact Max Oakes or Camille Brooks.

WS Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair

The annual Warm Spring Recreation Sweetheart Baby Fair was held yesterday in the Community Center Social Hall. Resource Booth participants included: Warm Springs WIC, Medical Social Workers and the Conscious Discipline Parenting Project, Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start who are now recruiting kids ages zero to 5, Mountain Star and the South Wasco Bridges to Health Program. Click to hear from Carol Sahme who coordinates the Fair and June Reckmann, Community Health Worker at Columbia Gorge Health Council who talks about the South Wasco Bridges to Health Program:

MHS Boys Basketball postseason; Spring sports

Madras White Buffalo Boys Basketball will host a first-round playoff game on Saturday, March 8th. The opponent and game time are yet to be determined. Boys’ basketball play-in games are happening over the next few days. Cottage Grove & Newport play for a spot in the first round on Friday. Saturday’s play-in matchups are St. Helens & North Marion, Pendleton & The Dalles; and Hidden Valley vs. Stayton.

Practices for Madras High School Spring sports begin next week. Remember that all athletes need to have a current physical on file to practice and participate. They also need to be registered on Arbiter Sports. There’s a spring sports meeting for parents/families next Thursday at 6 in the high school commons.

NAPOLS low-income legal clinics scheduled

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will offer free legal assistance clinics in Warm Springs March 3rd, April 7th and May 5th 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.