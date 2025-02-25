KWSO News for Tue., Feb. 25, 2025

Miss Warm Springs & Lil’ Miss Warm Springs pageants coming up

Youth who are interested in participating in the Lil Miss Warm Springs pageant need should fill out an application so you can participate in all of the learning activities they have planned. Applications can be picked at the recreation office in the Warm Springs Community Center. Classes will begin next week on March 4th so get your application returned before then.

This Saturday is the 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant starting at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. Young women interested in running can pick up an application at the Tribal Council office – you have until this Thursday to turn those in. To get more information, talk to Minnie Yahtin or Deanie Smith at the Tribal Council office.

St. Charles & The Center integrate and expand access to orthopedic care in central OR

St. Charles Health System has fully integrated with The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care, a move that they say will secure and stabilize access to orthopedic, neurosurgical, physical and rehabilitation medicine throughout Central Oregon. The Center is now part of St. Charles Health System and is operating under a new name – St. Charles Center for Orthopedics and Neurosurgery. One primary goal of this integration is to restore and expand access to orthopedic care, addressing a significant reduction Central Oregonians have experienced over the past two years. Now that the integration is complete, the St. Charles team says it can turn its attention to recruiting additional providers in these specialty areas to serve the region and provide more access to care for patients.

WKS8 hosting March school board meeting

The next Jefferson County School Board meeting is going to be hosted by the Warm Springs K8 Academy on Monday, March 10th at 6:30pm. Public participation is encouraged at school board meetings. Those who wish to comment will be given an opportunity to do so, just be sure to put your name and topic on the sign in sheet provided at the meeting. Guests are allotted three minutes to speak. The School Board has five members: Chair Courtney Snead, Vice Chair Jacob Struck, Laurie Danzuka, Kevin Richards and Regina Mitchell.

MHS girls/boys wrestling district tournament results

The Girls Wrestling SD3 District Tournament was held February 14-15 in La Grande. Madras High School took 12 competitors to the district tournament. The team finished 9th out of 27 teams! The three district placers were:

Arianna Flores – 6th

Hannah Monroy – 6th

Velma Spino – 5th

The Boys SD4 District Wrestling Tournament was February 22 in La Grande. The Madras boys team placed 4th out of 7 teams and earned 9 district placers with 4 state qualifiers.

District Placers were:

Daniel Jackson – 5th

Darius Squiemphen – 6th

Jake Lawrence – 6th

Aaron Wallace – 6th

Bryson Thornton-Palomo – 6th

And State Qualifiers are:

Michael Young – 3rd

Earl Oliver – 3rd

Colton Gillespie – 4th

Isaiah Boise-LeClaire – 3rd

State qualifiers will compete at the OSAA State Tournament from February 27 to March 1 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Spring sports at MHS

Madras High School’s spring sports season is about to begin and they will offer 7 sports programs.

Boys & Girls Tennis

Boys & Girls Golf

Baseball

Softball

Track & Field

Practices begin after school on Monday, March 3rd and there is a Parent Info Night scheduled for Thursday, March 6th at 6PM in the Commons. All athletes must be registered at Arbiter Sports and have a current physical on file.