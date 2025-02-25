KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 26, 2025

At Warm Springs ECE, Wednesdays in February are Wear Pink Day! At 10am today there is a joint meeting of the Head Start Health Services Advisory Committee with the Warm Springs Child Health Task Force at 10am in the ECE Conference Room.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – beef steak, apple kale slaw and herb roasted potatoes. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Today, there are tribal public scoping meetings for the proposed Sisi Timber Sale. There is a meeting from noon-2 and another from 5:30-7:30 at the Agency Longhouse. Please join to share your thoughts and voices about the project which will be located at Badger and Upper Warm Springs Watershed between the B-180 and B-260 Roads.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Sweetheart Baby Fair is this evening from 5-6:30 at the Community Center. The event will include the Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show, family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffle prizes and info booths.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

OSU Extension is doing a community workshop to make candied jalapenos, presented by Gather, Preserve, Store and Share Preservation Class participants tomorrow (2/27) from 5-6:30pm at Warm Springs OSU Extension. For more information contact Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or email olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

Family Teacher Conferences at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy are tomorrow (2/27) from 4-6 pm. Conferences will be held in classrooms and so there will be no 21st Century tomorrow.

The 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant is this Saturday (3/1) from 10am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. Young women interested in running can pick up an application at the Tribal Council office. The deadline for applicants is tomorrow (2/27) at 5pm. For more information contact Minnie Yahtin or Deanie Smith at the Council office.

Mary Olney, 2025 Miss Rodeo Oregon, is having her coronation fundraiser this Saturday (3/1) at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. Tickets are available on the Miss Rodeo Oregon website or can be purchased at the door. The event will include a tri-tip dinner, live & silent auctions, live music and other activities.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

PIRS by SriPonya puts on a Sports Agility Camp for youth, coached by John Charles. Camps are for youth in grades 5-8 and are every Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting applications for spring extra-curricular activity allowances through March 10th. This is for eligible Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County students. A JOM Application and JOM Survey must be filled out once each year. The 2024-25 SPRING JOM Request and supporting documents must be submitted with each request. They can be submitted by email to JOM@wstribes.org or in person to any of the parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.