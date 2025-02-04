KWSO WSK8 Eagle News – Feb 2025

For all the latest information about happenings at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, tune into KWSO for Eagle News weekday mornings at 7:10am.
You can also check out the Eagle Next Newsletter HERE
And listen to the Podcast Version of Eagle News
Highlights for month include:
- At the Warm Springs K8 it’s Elementary Mid Year Reading Testing is going on this week.
- If you need to change how your student gets home at the end of the day please call before 2 pm at 541-553-1128. End of the day transportation changes must be called into the office no later than 2pm so messages can be delivered to students.
- The February Spirit Assembly will be in the school gym this Friday, February 7th. We will celebrate our student of the month, character trait award winners, and students with great attendance. Families can attend the assembly – just make sure you check in at the office. The 3rd thru 5th grade assembly is 8:15 to 8:45. 9:00 to 9:30 is the kindergarten thru 2nd Grade Assembly. And 6th thru 8th Grade will have their assembly 9:55 to 10:25.
- The February Character Trait is Empathy. Empathy means that someone is able to share or understand the emotions and feelings of another person. You can show empathy by: Modeling kindness, Actively listening, Recognizing other people’s emotions and Treating other people how you want to be treated
- Many students are participating in the Oregon Battle of the Books this year. Students in 3rd-8th grade are invited to participate in this academic competition. To prepare students read books. Then they form teams and answer questions about the books to earn points. During the month of February our Battle of the Book teams will be competing. Families are welcome to attend and watch their students. Wednesday (2/5) is the Elementary Tournament in the K8 Gym. Friday (2/7) there’s a Battle of the Books event for Elementary Teams at the Madras Aquatic Center. And Friday February 21st it’s the Elementary District Tournament for Battle of the books at the Performing Arts Center in Madras. Wednesday (2/19) it’s the Warm Springs K8 Middle School Battle of the Books Tournament and then on March 13th it’s the Middle School tournament that will be held in Redmond at Elton Gregory Middle School.
- Warm Springs K-8 Academy teachers will be available for Family Teacher Conferences on Thursday, February 27th from 4-6 pm. Teachers will be in their classrooms. No need to schedule a time to meet with the teacher, please drop in and connect with your student’s teachers.
- The Warm Springs K through 8 Academy is looking for Native Language teachers who are interested in partnering with our kindergarten teachers to expand access for students to learn native language in the kindergarten classroom throughout the school day. Applicants must be enrolled in a K-8 teacher education program and a Native Language program. You can find applications on the district website and there are links in the Eagle Nest Newsletter on the schools Facebook Page.
- The Family Access Network or FAN – works with families who may have a need. This might include: clothing, school supplies, food, rent or utility help, or enrolling in Oregon Health Plan, or something else. If your family has a need reach out to Jodi Begay at the Warm Springs K8. You can call or text 541-647-7214.
- You can watch the Warm Springs K8 morning announcements on Facebook Live on Friday Mornings. We begin with a drum song followed by information. It’s a way to check out our student drummers and keep up with what’s happening at our school.
- Girls Basketball and Wrestling are competing this month. Middle School Track and Field sign ups will take place in March with practices starting in April. Students interested in joining the team this year, need to make sure they have a current physical on file and the necessary paperwork completed. The paperwork can be found in our athletic handbook and copies are in the office.