KWSO News for Tue., Feb. 4, 2025

IDA matched-savings program currently on pause

The Warm Springs Community Action Team’s Individual Development Account Program or IDAs, are matched savings accounts that enable people to accumulate savings and purchase assets. The IDA Program in Warm Springs is currently paused. Click to listen to comments from Gordon Scott, Asset Building Program Manager at WSCAT, about when the program will get going again:

Youth sports agility training Sundays in Warm Springs

P.I.R.S. (which stands for Prevention Intervention Recovery Services) by SriPonya provides youth programs that focus on developing life skills, building resilience, and cultivating safe spaces to support youth in uncovering, discovering and recovering their authentic selves with a focus on underserved youth in rural Central Oregon. In Warm Springs, they do a sports camp for youth once a week. John Charles is President of P.I.R.S. by SriPonya and leads the youth sports agility program:

MHS basketball teams get wins over Estacada

In high school basketball action on Monday, the Madras girls got back on the winning track with a 73-12 blowout over Estacada. The girls shut out the Rangers in the first period 28-0 and added 22 more for a 50-4 halftime lead. Yadira Stacona led the team with 15 points, LaRhia Stevens sank three from 3-point range while Alisha Yallup and Anna Boyle held off the Estacada offense forcing several turnovers and scoring under and around the basket. Just about everyone on the Madras roster had an opportunity to get into the game and the White Buffs improved to 3-2 in the Tri-Valley conference.

The Madras varsity boys won on the road at Estacada Monday 63-50.

Next up for Madras are games against Gladstone this Thursday. The boys will host and the girls travel to Gladstone. KWSO will have the Boys varsity game live at 7pm.

Tribal organization urge Trump Administration to respect sovereignty amid executive orders

A coalition of Tribal organizations is calling on the Administration to ensure that recent executive actions do not undermine the unique sovereign political status of Tribal Nations as sovereign nations with which the federal government has trust and treaty obligations or disrupt federal funding that flows from those relationships for essential Tribal programs.

Following the issuance of multiple executive orders and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) directives, concerns arose over freezes on federal funding that Tribal Nations and Tribal organizations, including urban Indian organizations, rely on to provide critical healthcare, economic development, education, and social services to Tribal communities. In a news release, the coalition stated “while OMB has since rescinded the initial memorandum, questions remain about how federal agencies will interpret and implement the Administration’s executive orders and policies moving forward.”

The coalition emphasizes that federal funding for Tribal programs is not discretionary, but rather a legal mandate owed under the United States’ trust and treaty obligations and the many statutes that carry them out. The organizations urged the Administration to explicitly recognize Tribal sovereignty and trust and treaty obligations in the implementation of all executive orders and priorities and to ensure that federal agencies provide clear guidance that protects Tribal programs from unnecessary disruption.

The coalition includes more than 20 organizations such as Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, Indian Gaming Association, Native American Rights Fund, National Congress of American Indians and National Indian Child Welfare Association.

Winter weather advisory for central Oregon

There is winter weather advisory in effect for Central Oregon until 10am Wednesday for snow that could impact travel. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while on the road. The latest road conditions can be obtained by visiting tripcheck.com online, or by calling 5 1 1.