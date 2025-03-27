KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 28, 2025

There’s a food sale fundraiser today at the Agency Longhouse with all proceeds going to Carroll & Chuck Dick. Breakfast begins at 8am and it’s deer steak, bacon, fried potatoes, a biscuit and boiled egg. Lunch plates will be ready at 11:30 and there are 3 choices – deer meat luckamean with fry bread, chili with fry bread or chicken/potato tacos with rice, beans and salsa. There are also raffle tickets being sold at the fundraiser or they can be purchased through Edna Campuzano, Shamona Charley, Irwina Smith or Dayle Tufti.

WEDD will be available for resume and cover letter assistance today at the Education Building from 9am to 3pm, upstairs in the Computer Lab. WEDD encourages applicants to stop in at their office to complete the process for hiring. Needed are Tribal ID cards or Certificate of Indian Blood, social security card, and a valid email. Those who have not attended workshops will still be required to attend when the next workshops are scheduled. Any questions, stop by or call 541-553-3324

Warm Springs Recreation’s activities for youth today are video games starting at 9, an intro to weightlifting class at 11 and lawn games from 1:30-3:30.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Indian tacos are on the menu for the Senior Lunch today. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Yakama Warriors Association is inviting the public to its Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day event tomorrow (3/29) at Sarg Hubbard Park. It will start at 1pm. Veterans from all campaigns are welcome. There will be free hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks for all who attend.

A name giving for Clinton Tohet and Jaycee Ann Merrifield will be held this Saturday (3/29). It will start with Washut at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is this Sunday (3/30) from 11am until 7pm. There will be free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees. Other discounts include a 50% discount on cabana rentals for all Tribal Members and 25% off of food for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

The Kids Center in partnership with Warm Springs K-8 Academy is hosting the 2nd Annual Communities for Kids Event. This is in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Community members are welcome to the event on Thursday, April 3rd from 3:00-5:30pm in the Cafeteria/Common area at the Warm Springs K8. Different programs will be set up, plus there will be dinner and raffles.