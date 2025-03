Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council Elections were held on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Those elected to the 30th Tribal Council:

Agency District

Alvis Smith III

Jonathan W Smith

Dennis White III

2025 Agency TC vote count

Simnasho District

Carlos Calica

Raymond Moody

Lincoln Suppah

2025 Simnasho TC vote count

Seekseequa District

Brigette McConville

Rosie Tom

2025 Seekseequa TC vote count

Election Results approved by the 29th Tribal Council by motion 9-0 3/27/25

Resolution number 13,230

The 30th Tribal Council will be sworn in – in early May.