KWSO News for Thu., Mar. 20, 2025

“Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs”

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced that its major summer/fall presentation will highlight the history and experiences of Warm Springs ranch families and rodeo culture. It will illustrate through historic documents, art, artifacts, family interviews and photographs, the experiences of Warm Springs ranchers along with the economic and cultural transition from a way of life based on hunting, fishing, gathering of food on the land and trade to one based on cash.

“Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs” will open Thursday, June 26. The opening reception date and time will be announced later.

After 45 years, Siletz Tribe fully regains subsistence rights on their territory

Nearly half a century after losing their right to hunt, fish, and gather on their ancestral lands, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians have just regained it. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports:

COCC to celebrate National Poetry Month at its campuses

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is celebrating National Poetry Month this April with a “Rise” theme and a visit from Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston, April 16-17, to include a series of readings and events at the Bend, Redmond and Prineville campuses, with some livestreaming options available at the Madras and Prineville campuses.

On April 17, she will be at the Barber Library on the Bend campus for a reading and discussion from 6-7:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed to the Madras and Prineville campuses, with snacks provided. The college’s Poetry Month also includes two “Rise to the Occasion” poetry slam competitions. COCC’s campuses will each have a poetry book display throughout April.

Ellen Waterston, a Bend-based, award-winning poet, author, Oregon State University-Cascades writing instructor and founder of The Nature of Words, was named Oregon’s 11th poet laureate last August.

Oregon health officials worry about measles

With spring break and summer travel season approaching, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) encourages people to make sure they are protected against measles. Getting the MMR vaccine — for measles, mumps and rubella — is the most effective prevention tool against the highly contagious virus.

Twelve U.S. states, including California, Texas and New Mexico, have reported cases of measles since Jan 1. While Oregon has no cases so far in 2025, last year the state recorded 31 confirmed cases — its highest measles count in more than 30 years — during an outbreak among unvaccinated people, including two children younger than 5.

Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA’s Public Health Division says, “measles is an amazingly contagious virus that unfortunately in recent years has re-emerged in our communities, primarily due to a declining percentage of people who are getting vaccinated.”

White Buff sports today

On the Madras High School sports schedule today –

JV Softball has a home game vs. Culver at 4:30pm.

Girls Tennis is hosting Caldera in a Dual Meet at 4:00pm.

Varsity Baseball has a game at 4:30pm at Culver High School.

Boys Tennis plays a dual meet at Caldera High School at 4:00pm.

The Track & Field teams are competing at Crook County’s “Breaking the Ice” ice-breaker along with Condon this afternoon starting at 4:00.