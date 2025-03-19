KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 20, 2025

Due to staffing issues and training, ECE Classroom A2 will be closed today. G pod will be open for the children in Day Care.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs WIC is scheduling appointments for Mondays and Thursdays this month from 12:30–4:30pm, with extra support from Jefferson County WIC. Free Pajamas, Recipe Books and bags of fruits or vegetables are available, first come, first serve on Mondays and Thursdays, scheduled in March during the 12:30 – 4:30 appointments.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Warm Springs Extension Service is hosting a community workshop making mango salsa this evening from 5-6:30pm. It’s free, but space is limited. Contact Olivia Davis at 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu to sign up.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has extended player and coaches registration deadlines to this Friday (3/21). Baseball tryouts will be held on Monday, March 31st at 6pm and Softball tryouts are on Tuesday, April 1st at 6pm.

There is a Baby Moccasin Making Class tomorrow (3/21) from 9:30am to 4:30pm at the Family Resource Center. This class is prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352 to sign up or ask questions.

Tribal Council candidate Davis Sohappy, Sr. is having a meet and greet this Sunday from 2-5pm. Everyone is welcome to stop by and meet the Agency District candidate and have a bowl of chili.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is having an open house on Wednesday, April 2nd from noon to 1 at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a chance to tour the new apparatus bays, meet the firefighters and representatives from Prevention, Oregon State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and more. Lunch will be served to the first 100 attendees.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will offer free legal assistance clinics in Warm Springs April 7th, May 5th and June 2nd 9am to noon at the Community Action Team office. If you qualify for their services, they can help with will drafting, estate planning, tenant & employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, homeless rights and expungement of a conviction. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352 or email lauren.guicheteau@lasoregon.org. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

The Branch of Natural Resources is taking registrations for 2 upcoming horse clinics for tribal members. There is a horse castration clinic on Friday, April 11 for wild or domesticated horses. And, there is a horse dental clinic on Saturday, May 10th which will include teeth floating, vaccinations and deworming open to halter broke horses only. Both clinics will be held at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and done by OSU veterinary students. The clinics are free and reservations are required. Contact Suzi Miller at 541-553-2007 for more information.

The “Bash in Simnash” rodeo, sponsored by Outlaw & Suppah Ranch, will be held Saturday, April 19th at noon at the Simnasho Rodeo Grounds. There will be a wild horse race, team roping, mixed broncs, breakaway, junior & senior cold race and 2-plus-1 wild horse race. And, there’s a kids’ Easter egg hunter after the events. Contact Daniel Gilbert 541-460-8061 or Dustin Suppah 541-325-6347 for entry fees. Vendors can contact Aja Gilbert at 541-460-8008.

KWSO has been running segments from all Tribal Council candidates using audio that we have. Each candidate has two segments rotating. This week – segments are running in all our short form programming slots. We will end those segments early Monday Morning March 24th. You can also hear candidates online at KWSO.org. Click on the Tribal Council Election Box at the top of the home page. Additionally – KWSO will offer 2 chances to hear from all the candidates who we have audio or statements for – on Sunday March 23rd from 2-5pm and again on Tuesday March 25th from 6-9pm. Tribal Council Election Day is Wednesday, March 26th from 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center.