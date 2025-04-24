KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 25, 2025

Today at the Warm Springs K8 there’s a LAIKA Studios Animation Workshop for Middle School students.

There will not be a senior meal or lunch deliveries today.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Southern Oregon University’s women’s basketball team is putting on a free 3-hour basketball camp this afternoon at the Madras High School gym from 4-7pm. It’s a co-ed camp for youth in 3rd thru 12th grade.

As part of its Indigenous Speakers Series, the High Desert Museum in Bend will host LaRonn Katchia, the director of Pathfinders, this evening for a discussion of the short film. Katchia, a Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute filmmaker and storyteller, will be joined by Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen all from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, who are featured in the film. Part of the Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland exhibition at the Museum, the film explores how the three young leaders are finding their own paths in balancing Native and non-Native worlds. For tickets info visit highdesertmuseum.org/pathfinders.

A one-day Jefferson County Baseball Clinic sponsored by Warm Springs Prevention will be held on Saturday (4/26) at Madras High School. This is for baseball players ages 6 and older who are ready to improve their skills. Pre-registration for boys 6-9 years old will begin at 9:30am and the clinic is at 10. The pre-registration table for boys 10 and older will open at 12:30 and their clinic is at 1. It is free and space is limited. Bring cleats or gym shoes, a glove and hat. Contact Andy Leonard for more information.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is this Sunday (4/27) from 11am until 7pm. There will be free day use for all Tribal Members, spouses, residents of Warm Springs and tribal employees. Other discounts include a 50% discount on cabana rentals for all Tribal Members and 25% off of food for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

Applications for the 2025/26 Mark O. Hatfield Fellowship are being accepted through May 2nd. Each year, a highly motivated and capable Native American is selected to serve as a Hatfield Fellow and intern in a congressional office in Washington, DC., for a nine-month period. This year, the eligibility requirement has been expanded to include Tribal members from the nine federally recognized tribes of Oregon OR enrolled Tribal members from any Tribe within the United States, who are currently living within the Pacific Northwest, with Oregon tribes having preference. For more information or to apply, go to https://thecommunityfund.com/other-programs/hatfield-fellowship.

Warm Springs Head Start is now recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.

St. Charles Bend is hosting a Native Market at the Bend Hospital Campus on Thursday May 15th from 11am to 3pm. There is no cost to be a vendor and they will provide tables, covers, and help bringing in/taking out your items. Any interested vendors should contact Shilo Shaw Tippett at St. Charles Madras.