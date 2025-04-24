KWSO News 4/24/25

Columbia River Gorge Commission officials hope Washington legislature restores funding before the session ends

Officials with the commission that oversees land use in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area are cautiously optimistic their budget won’t be significantly cut by Washington state lawmakers. The Gorge Commission got word last month that the Washington half of its budget could be zeroed out. Oregon also funds the agency. Washington lawmakers are scrutinizing all departments to make up for a 12-billion-dollar budget shortfall. But as the legislative session nears its end on Sunday, proponents of the commission say Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has told them he wants to maintain state funding. The agency oversees land use to preserve the character of the nearly 300,000-acre national scenic area in Oregon and Washington.

Youth sports camps at Madras High School this weekend

Madras High School will be the site of two skill-building youth sports camps this weekend. On Friday, a youth basketball camp hosted by the Southern Oregon University Women’s Basketball Team will take place in the MHS gym from 4-7:00. It’s open to boys and girls in grades 3 thru 12 to train with college athletes and boost basketball skills. Registration will be done on-site Friday afternoon and every participant gets a free t-shirt and basketball. On Saturday, Warm Springs Prevention is sponsoring a Youth Baseball Clinic at the High School. There’s a session for ages six to nine in the morning – preregistration will begin at 9:30. And the second session is for boys age ten and older in the afternoon. Pre-registration for that starts at 12:30. All athletes must register on site Saturday.

White Buffalo sports today

In Madras High School sports today

JV and Varsity Baseball hosts Molalla – both games start at 4:30.

JV and Varsity Softball play at Molalla High School this afternoon.

Varsity Girls Golf competes at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville starting at 11:00 this morning.

A coalition working on constructing wildlife crossings over Highway 20 reaches key milestone

The Bend to Suttle Lake Wildlife Passage Initiative, which the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is an integral member of, has reached an important fundraising milestone: $1 million raised. The coalition is now eligible to apply for federal matching funds for the engineering and design of four wildlife crossing structures.

The stretch of Highway 20 between Suttle Lake and Bend sees the highest density of deer and elk wildlife-vehicle collisions in the state — with 350 to 600 mule deer and elk killed each year by vehicle strikes. According to the news release, the Bend to Suttle Lake Wildlife Passage Initiative is restoring habitat connectivity and addressing this dangerous situation for wildlife and people alike through the construction of new, strategically located wildlife crossings. A recent award of $688,800 from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board helped the coalition to reach their fundraising goal, with other key grants coming from The Roundhouse Foundation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Wildlife Foundation, and the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund.

Formed in 2022, the Bend to Suttle Lake Wildlife Passage Initiative is a group of state and federal agencies, nonprofits, landowners, and institutions with the expertise, relationships, and regulatory authority necessary to address this critical safety and connectivity issue. Central Oregon LandWatch manages the project and coalition, in partnership with the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, the fiscal sponsor.

Renovations coming to Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza

Indian Head Gaming has announced major expansions and remodeling efforts at both Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza. As part of the expansion, there will be new slot machines added across both locations. At Indian Head Casino, is also the addition of craps and roulette. Spanish 21, 3-Card Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and Mini-Baccarat will also be available in future expansions. In addition to gaming enhancements, both Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza are undergoing full restaurant remodels, with new dining options being introduced. Both locations will remain open during renovations.