KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 21, 2025

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center will be closed today. Work is being done to replace the facility’s boiler and there is also electrical work needed to finish up installation of new ductless HVAC mini splits in classrooms. The closure will allow both of those projects to move forward.

Today Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda: This morning – Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Update; May Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon – Enrollments.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

There is a Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day planning meeting today at 3pm at the Senior Center. All are welcome to come plan the event that is scheduled for May 9th

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call today and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352

A trash clean-up along Highway 3 and the surrounding areas for Earth Day is planned for tomorrow (4/22). Trash bags gloves and a limited supply of tools to assist in picking up trash will be provided. Anyone who can bring their own tools is encouraged to do so. Any amount of time that folks can volunteer is appreciated. Check-in will begin at 8:30am at 4202 Holliday Street – Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation.

The 5th Annual Earth Day Community Clean Up Day in Warm Springs is tomorrow (4/22) from 9am to 12:30pm. Meet at the Community Center parking lot. Supplies and lunch will be provided and they’ll have raffle drawings for all participants.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rez Fest 2K25 on Saturday, May 3rd at the Community Center social hall. It starts at 5pm. This is an all-ages show; no drugs or alcohol are allowed. The cost is $15 at the door.

There is an Oregon special district election coming up in Oregon on May 20th. If you are not registered to vote you can sign up online by searching MY VOTE OREGON for the Oregon Secretary of State’s voting website. The deadline to register to be able to vote in the May 20th election – is April 29th.

A 2-day suicide prevention awareness senior & junior wild colt race clinic in memory of Solomon Stewart is planned for May 24-25 at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s for youth ages 6 to 19. The cost is $25 per child or $60 per team. There will be food and raffles. Entries can call or text in to Louis 541-460-6304 or Nathan 971-900-2069.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs on June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. The event along the river will include tribal vendors and special guest artist Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

Warm Springs residents with dogs and cats have access to Fix Ticks, which is a program that mails free flea and tick medicine every month to pet owners who live on the reservation. Anyone with a Warm Springs PO Box or address can order flea and tick prevention for the whole year. All you need to do is sign up online at https://fixticks.org/.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.