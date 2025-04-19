KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 20, 2025

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is inviting you to join them for their Easter Egg Hunt today at the Warm Springs rodeo grounds. Gates will open at 12:30 and the egg hunt will get going with a bullhorn start at 1. The fields will be marked off so park accordingly.

Wellness of Warm Springs & Warm Springs Shaker Church members invite all friends and neighbors to join them for an old-fashioned community Easter Sunday service and dinner. There will be garment services at the Shaker Church at 10am. There’s an Easter dinner at 1pm with an Easter egg hunt to follow – both at 2 at the old elementary school cafeteria.

All ECE (DayCare & Head Start) will be closed tomorrow (4/21) due to electrical and boiler work.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a 30-day public comment period for the Sentinel Forest Vegetation Management and Timber Sale Project. The project proposes a commercial timber harvest of about 20 million board feet across 1,475 acres in a southwest section of the Warm Springs Reservation. KWSO has the project documentation posted in our news section today on our website.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The 5th Annual Earth Day Community Clean Up Day in Warm Springs is on Tuesday, April 22nd from 9am to 12:30pm. Meet at the Community Center parking lot. Supplies and lunch will be provided and they’ll have raffle drawings for all participants.

As part of its Indigenous Speakers Series, the High Desert Museum in Bend on April 25th will host LaRonn Katchia, the director of Pathfinders, for a discussion of the short film. Katchia, a Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute filmmaker and storyteller, will be joined by Thyreicia Simtustus, Kahmussa Green and Kiahna Allen all from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, who are featured in the film. Part of the Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland exhibition at the Museum, the film explores how the three young leaders are finding their own paths in balancing Native and non-Native worlds. For tickets info visit highdesertmuseum.org/pathfinders.

A one-day Jefferson County Baseball Clinic presented by Friends of Baseball, NARA, Warm Springs Prevention and Madras High School Baseball will be held on Saturday, April 26th at MHS. This is for baseball players ages 6 and older who are ready to improve their skills. Pre-registration for boys 6-9 years old will begin at 9:30am and the clinic is at 10. The pre-registration table for boys 10 and older will open at 12:30 and their clinic is at 1. It is free and space is limited. Bring cleats or gym shoes, a glove and hat. Contact Andy Leonard for more information.

Applications for the 2025/26 Mark O. Hatfield Fellowship are being accepted through May 2nd. Each year, a highly motivated and capable Native American is selected to serve as a Hatfield Fellow and intern in a congressional office in Washington, DC., for a nine-month period. This year, the eligibility requirement has been expanded to include Tribal members from the nine federally recognized tribes of Oregon OR enrolled Tribal members from any Tribe within the United States, who are currently living within the Pacific Northwest, with Oregon tribes having preference. For more information or to apply, go to https://thecommunityfund.com/other-programs/hatfield-fellowship.