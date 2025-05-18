KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 19, 2025

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda, this morning – Secretary-Treasurer Update; June Agenda & Travel Delegations; and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon – Enrollments; Indian Health Service Update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The Warm Springs K8 will celebrate spring sports athletes at a banquet this afternoon from 3-3:45 in the gym. Families are welcome to join for cake and refreshments.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Warm Springs Commissary Project is looking for a Native American artist to create an outdoor permanent sculptured display. It needs to be related to the Commissary Project or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Anyone interested in more information should send an email to starla@wscat.org by May 20th.

The Warm Springs K8 Language Knowledge Bowl is on Wednesday May 28th in the school gym. Grades 5-12 will compete from 9am until noon and Kinder thru 4th grade students are from 1-2:30. Parents are welcome to watch Native Language students in friendly competition to show their knowledge gained from attending classes this year. They are asking for only adults to attend.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold a Cannabis Referendum Vote on Monday June 16th from 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Voters are being asked about allowing the Warm Springs CP Enterprise to open a Cannabis Retail Shop on the reservation and/or on trust and also to legalize the possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 and older.

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is recruiting Tribal Members to serve on the following committees: Culture & Heritage; Education; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; Range, Irrigation & Agriculture; Timber; and Fish & Wildlife On-and Off-Reservation. Letters of interest and resumes of applications interested in serving on a Tribal Committee must be submitted no later than Monday, July 7th. They should be addressed to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting children who will be ages 3 or 4 on September 1st for next school year. Head Start Helps Families with: Child Development, Nutrition, Health, Education, and more. The Warm Springs Early Head Start program is also recruiting for children ages 0-3. Early Head Start offers child development, family support and prenatal care. Learn More about signing up your child for Early Head Start or Head Start by calling the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center at 541-553-3241.

Community Health & Wellness classes, facilitated by Frank Smith, are held weekly and open to all community members. Mondays is a Health Activities class from 1-2:30. They discuss issues that seniors and people with disabilities live with. Plus, there are library visits and social outings. Tuesdays Tribal Best Practices class teaches traditional & cultural practices as an alternative to substance abuse. It’s at 11am in the old cafeteria. Wednesdays from 6-7:30 is Pencil Art Drawing at the Prevention office. Thursday is Fitness for Seniors from 10-11:30am at High Lookee Lodge. And Fridays mornings at 9 is a gang prevention meeting at the Warm Springs K8.