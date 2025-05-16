KWSO News 5/16/25

2025 Lil Miss Warm Springs pageant

The 2025 Lil Miss Warm Springs pageant took place yesterday at the Warm Springs Community Center. Participants started by serving a traditional meal in the social hall followed by public speaking, answering judges’ questions, displaying talents, dancing and story boards.

The 2025 Lil Miss Warm Springs is Anilese Danzuka, 2025 Jr. Miss Warm Springs is Karie Wahnetah and the 2025 Senior winner is Katlyn Victorino. Participants also included Marlene Miller Hicks, Ayayat Blackwolf, Alishawnee Bastian, and Jaida Lane Smith.

CTWS advertising for boards/commissions.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising seats on three of its boards/commissions. 4 positions on the Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office (TERO) Commission, 1 Tribal Member and 1 non-member position on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors and also 1 Tribal Member and 1 non-member position on the Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprise Board of Directors.

Letters of Interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving on any these need to be submitted by 5pm on June 16th. They should be addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and either dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455 in Warm Springs. Applicants also need to sign a criminal and credit background check form.

Oregon kindergartener non-medical exemptions to vaccines

Nearly 10 percent of Oregon kindergarteners have a non-medical exemption to some or all of the vaccines that are required to attend school. That’s according to numbers released Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority. The number of parents requesting non-medical exemptions to vaccines has been steadily increasing in Oregon. The OHA says those numbers increase the chance for an outbreak of highly contagious, previously eradicated diseases like measles.

About 5 percent of Jefferson County kindergarteners had at least one non-medical vaccine exemption. 11 percent of Deschutes County kindergartners have exemptions. Meanwhile, roughly 12 percent of Crook County kindergartners are exempt.

Health officials urged parents to talk to their doctors about vaccines.

Tribal Council meeting summaries for April 9, 15 & 16

The Tribal Council of the CTWS provides summaries of its meetings which we share to help keep the membership informed. These are from summaries of meetings held April 9, 15 & 16.

April 9, 2025

Gayleen Adams gave the Tribal Court update. Dennis White, III provided an update for the Public Safety Branch. Cheryl Tom and Reona Trimble presented an update from the Head Start and Daycare programs. The Council met with attorney Josh Newton to discuss Sovereignty Acknowledgement. Fay Hurtado gave an update from High Lookee Lodge. In other business, attorney Ellen Grover met with the Council and after, the Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary Treasurer were authorized to work with Tribal Attorneys to submit a letter to the Deschutes County Commission to request an extension hearing date for the remand for destination resort proceeding and evidence be admitted to the record. And a State Land Conservation & Development presentation was given by Kristin Greene and staff.

April 15, 2025

There was an update on Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza given by Shawn McDaniel and the board. Danielle Wood provided an update for Warm Springs Housing. There was a call for point of order and consensus to amend the agenda for portions of two days. Myra Johnson gave an update on behalf of the Culture & Heritage Committee. Ronald Suppah updated for the Fish & Wildlife Off Reservation Committee. Raymond Tsumpti presented on Ordinance 94. There was an update from the Fish & Wildlife On-Reservation Committee from Erland Suppah, Jr. and Cyril Jim. The Council heard from Helen Coate for Central Oregon Community College. And Joel Florendo gave an update for the Range & Ag Committee.

April 16, 2025

The Timber Committee Update was presented by Yvette Picard and Michael Leecy. A Health & Welfare Committee Update was provided by Eugene Greene, Jr. and Charlene Moody. And Ryan Smith, Sr. gave an update for the Water Control Board. Martha Winishut and Levi VanPelt updated for the Land Use Planning Committee. Ardis Clark gave the Education Committee Update. And, an update on the Early Childhood Education Center compliance was given by Cheryl Tom and Michele Stacona.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light west wind becoming northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.