KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 27, 2025

The Warm Springs K8 elementary music concerts are today. The concert for kinder, first and second grades starts at 9am. The 3rd-5th grade concert is at 1.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving pork ribs, coleslaw, steamed broccoli and baked beans from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

There is an Agency District meeting today at the Agency Longhouse. There will be an afternoon session starting at 3:00, dinner at 5:30 and an evening session begins at 6.

A Public Tour of the Navajo Power Solar Proposed Project is happening tomorrow (5/28). Meet at the Greeley Heights community building at 9am where they will go over the details of the tour before driving to the project site. They will return to the Greeley Heights building for lunch and a discussion of the proposed project.

The Warm Springs K8 Language Knowledge Bowl is tomorrow (5/28) in the school gym. Grades 5-12 will compete from 9am until noon and Kinder thru 4th grade students are from 1-2:30. Parents are welcome to watch Native Language students in friendly competition to show their knowledge gained from attending classes this year. They are asking for only adults to attend.

This Thursday (5/29), Warm Springs Fisheries staff will be going to Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery for surplus spring chinook and bringing them back for distribution. They will arrive at the Community Center parking lot around 2:00 to 2:30 pm. There will be a limit of 4 fish per family. Please bring your own cooler or bag.

Warm Springs K8 5th graders and their families are invited to attend a Middle School Welcome Night on Thursday (5/29) from 5-6pm in the cafeteria. Dinner will be provided.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild featuring Hunter Noack returns to Warm Springs Sunday, June 1st. This year the concert will be held at Kah-nee-ta. Gates will open at 3pm and the concert begins at 4. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets online at www.inalandscape.org.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy End of School Year Powwow is on Tuesday, June 10th on the K8 football field. Grand entry is at 9:30am. All dancers and singers are invited. Bring your own lawn chairs!

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold a Cannabis Referendum Vote on Monday June 16th from 8am – 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Voters are being asked about allowing the Warm Springs CP Enterprise to open a Cannabis Retail Shop on the reservation and/or on trust and also to legalize the possession and use of small quantities of marijuana by adults 21 and older.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade this year will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s on Saturday, June 28th from the Warm Springs Campus to the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. There will be adult, teen and youth divisions and four categories – riders on horseback, walkers, traditional floats and contemporary floats. For more information contact Ramona Baez at 541-460-0077.

Warm Springs residents with dogs and cats have access to Fix Ticks, which is a program that mails free flea and tick medicine every month to pet owners who live on the reservation. Anyone with a Warm Springs PO Box or address can order flea and tick prevention for the whole year. All you need to do is sign up online at https://fixticks.org/.