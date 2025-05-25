KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 26, 2025

Today is Memorial Day – a federal holiday. There is no school and tribal offices are closed.

Warm Springs Sanitation drivers are picking up residential routes today as normal and usual times.

American Flags in the United States are lowered to half-staff on 4 days annually. Today is one of those days – for Memorial Day. The Flag Lowered for Half the Day, returning to full staff at Noon. Outside of 4 designated half-staff days – lowering of the flag to half-staff can only be directed by the president of the United States, by a state’s governor or the mayor of Washington DC.

PIRS by SriPonya is inviting families to play Loteria (Mexican Bingo) today from noon until 2pm at the Youth Drop In Center located at 29 D Street in Madras. They’ll be serving birria nachos and welcome all to an afternoon of food, fun and prizes.

There is an Agency District meeting tomorrow (5/27) at the Agency Longhouse. There will be an afternoon session starting at 3:00, dinner at 5:30 and an evening session begins at 6.

The Warm Springs K8 elementary music concert is tomorrow (5/27). The concert for kinder, first and second grades starts at 9am. The 3rd-5th grade concert is at 1.

A Public Tour of the Navajo Power Solar Proposed Project is happening on Wednesday, May 28. Meet at the Greeley Heights community building at 9am where they will go over the details of the tour before driving to the project site. They will return to the Greeley Heights building for lunch and a discussion of the proposed project.

The Museum at Warm Springs is gearing up for their exhibit next month about Warm Springs Ranching and Rodeo. They are seeking photos and stories from the past that they might utilize in the show that will be held in the Museum’s Changing Art Gallery. If you have something you might be willing to share – email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The 1st Annual Rez Ball Summer Tipoff Showdown Youth Basketball Tournament will be held June 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 18 and under coed and 14 and under coed. For entry information call Kayla or Phillip Tewee at 541-460-8222 or send an email to TeweeFamily@gmail.com.

The Warm Springs K8 Language Knowledge Bowl is on Wednesday May 28th in the school gym. Grades 5-12 will compete from 9am until noon and Kinder thru 4th grade students are from 1-2:30. Parents are welcome to watch Native Language students in friendly competition to show their knowledge gained from attending classes this year. They are asking for only adults to attend.

Fences for Fido & Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring free pet vaccines for Warm Springs residents on Saturday, May 31st. They will be done from 2-4pm at Fire & Safety first come, first served – no appointments are needed. Vaccines plus flea & tick and deworming medications are available for dogs and cats.

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is recruiting Tribal Members to serve on the following committees: Culture & Heritage; Education; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; Range, Irrigation & Agriculture; Timber; and Fish & Wildlife On and Off Reservation. Letters of interest and resumes’ of applications interested in serving on a Tribal Committee must be submitted no later than Monday, July 7th. They should be addressed to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Health Plan is getting a new health plan administrator effective June 1st. The Healthcare Provider Network will also be changing. A guide was emailed to employees on May 14th and new Health Cards will be sent out prior to June 1st. If you don’t get a card in the mail or have additional questions, email Comp-Benefits@wstribes.org.