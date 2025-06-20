KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 20, 2025

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day is today from 11:45am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. It’s a Back to the 90’s theme and there will be prizes awarded for the best dressed in theme. They’ll have food, music and raffles – and you need to be present to win the prizes unless you are an essential employee. Be sure to wear your employee badge or uniform. At 11:45 there will be a welcoming and blessing. The lunch and raffle begin at noon. At 12:30 they will have employee recognitions, followed by games & prizes. Judging for the best dressed is at 2:15 – the audience will decide the winner. It is recommended that people arrive a little early to make sure you get your name in for the raffle drawings.

The Human Resources and Comp and Benefits offices are closed all of today for the tribal employee appreciation luncheon. Calls and emails will be answered on Monday June 23.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

The senior cookout is today – burgers & hotdogs are on the menu. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Sacred Road Ministries is doing its kids’ program again today from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area.

The City of Metolius is having Summer Kick-off event tomorrow (6/21) 8am til 2pm at the Metolius Train Depot and the Desert Inn Bar & Grill. It’s a fundraiser for Metolius Elementary and will include games, food, music, kids’ activities, silent auction, car show, face painting and more.

This weekend Managed Care is sponsoring another free Mobile Dental Clinic with Medical Teams International. It will be open Sunday (6/22) from 2-6pm and also on Monday (6/23) from 9-4 at the Campus Pavilion. People can get exams, check-ups, cleanings and fillings.

Bright Night will do a community site tour of the Salmonfly Solar Project this coming Monday. Anyone who’d like to attend can meet at the Greeley Heights Community building at 9am Monday. They’ll drive to the project site and after return to the community building for a Q&A session. Transportation and lunch are provided.

Power Up Tribal Energy Series will present a Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair on Tuesday, June 24th 9am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. It’s a chance to learn about Warm Springs energy projects and ask questions. There will be free meals and home efficiency kits, an e-bike raffle, prizes and giveaways, energy career info, family activities and fun.

The Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament will be held on Wednesday, June 25th. Divisions are 3 vs. 3 coed adult 18 & over, and 35 & over – and 3 vs. 3 coed youth ages 9-12, middle school and high school. To register contact Jaycelene 541-615-0116. They’re also looking for referees age 18 and older.

The Pi-Ume-Sha parade this year will honor Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath, Sr. It’s on Saturday, June 28th from the Warm Springs Campus to the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Lineup will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. There will be adult, teen and youth divisions and four categories – riders on horseback, walkers, traditional floats and contemporary floats. For more information contact Ramona Baez at 541-460-0077.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs on Monday, July 7th and Monday, August 4th 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352