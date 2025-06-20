KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 21, 2025

The City of Metolius is having Summer Kick-off event today from 8am til 2pm at the Metolius Train Depot and the Desert Inn Bar & Grill. It’s a fundraiser for Metolius Elementary and will include games, food, music, kids’ activities, silent auction, car show, face painting and more.

This weekend Managed Care is sponsoring another free Mobile Dental Clinic with Medical Teams International. It will be open Sunday (6/22) from 2-6pm and also on Monday (6/23) from 9-4 at the Campus Pavilion. People can get exams, check-ups, cleanings and fillings.

Bright Night will do a community site tour of the Salmonfly Solar Project this coming Monday. Anyone who’d like to attend can meet at the Greeley Heights Community building at 9am Monday. They’ll drive to the project site and after return to the community building for a Q&A session. Transportation and lunch are provided.

A Warm Springs Community Wildfire Preparedness Workshop is being held on Monday, June 23 from 10am to 1pm in the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is hosting a Treaty Day Barbeque on Wednesday, June 25th at the Warm Springs Community Center Pavilion. It will start at 11am and go until all of the food is gone.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Rodeo is next Saturday (6/28) and Sunday (6/29) at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. On Saturday it’s the Open Rodeo at 1pm. Events are Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Mixed Broncs, Breakaway, Wild Horse Race, 2+1 Wild Horse Race, Bull Riding, Ribbon Roping, Watermelon Race and War Hoop Contest. Spectator entry will be $20 per vehicle. Sunday is an Open Youth Rodeo at noon. Events are Junior & Senior Colt Races, Mini Bulls, Barrel Race, Calf Scramble, Stick Horse Race and Toy Race. Entry for spectators is $5 per car on Sunday. Call-ins for both days open now and will close June 25th for the Open Rodeo, and June 28th for the Youth Rodeo. You can message the Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association Facebook Page or call/text 541-460-8687 for call-ins, more information or to inquire about vendor spots.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing School Sports Physicals on July 8th and August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office no later than July 18th. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email Sandra Danzuka sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.