KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 19, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Verleen (Gibson) Kalama – They are leaving from Springfield, OR at 10 this morning (6/19) and coming to Warm Springs. Dressing and overnight services begin at 3:30 this afternoon at the Agency Longhouse. Burial will be at sunrise on Friday (6/20) at Agency Cemetery.

WorkSource Oregon’s Mobile Employment Resource Van will be in Madras & Warm Springs today offering job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. It will be at the Jefferson County Library from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30.

The KWSO Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. Join KWSO for a focus group we will convene from 11:30 until 12:30 as part of our Information Ecosystem Assessment. Participants will receive a KWSO Shirt. The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will be set up with 30 Fresh Harvest Kits – firs come first served. Best Care Prevention will set up a booth and NeighborImpact will distribute Food Boxes. Everyone is encouraged to stop by the Thursday Market today at the Campus Pavillion 10:30am – 2pm.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Sacred Road Ministries’ kids’ program for kindergarten through 6th grade youth is this afternoon from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. They will have games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day is tomorrow from 11:45am to 3pm. The location has been changed to the Campus Pavilion. There’s a Back to the 90’s theme and there will be prizes awarded for the best dressed in theme. They’ll have food, music and raffles – and you need to be present to win the prizes. Be sure to wear your employee badge.

A Warm Springs Community Wildfire Preparedness Workshop is being held on Monday, June 23 from 10am to 1pm in the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is hosting a Treaty Day Barbeque on Wednesday, June 25th at the Warm Springs Community Center Pavilion. It will start at 11am and go until all of the food is gone.

Best Care in Madras is hosting a free musical performance on Saturday, June 28th from 5-10pm at the Jefferson County Event Complex aka the Fairgrounds. Performances will be by Jackson Michelson, June Bugs, DJ K9, Blue Flamez and Nicknack. Food trucks will be available.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Softball Slam is next weekend, June 28-29 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. Contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172 for more information.

Warm Springs Recreation’s 4th of July Parade and Fun Run will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls will be Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. The fun run will start at 7:30am at the baseball fields. The parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horse shoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes.

COCC will have Youth Camps for ages 10-15 at the Madras Campus this summer. There is a Photography 101 Youth Camp: Learn to Take Pictures with a Pro July 7-10. August 11-14 is an Adventure Writing Youth Camp. A Field Notes: Connecting to Nature through Art Camp will be held August 4-20. And August 11-14 there is an AI Adventures: Intro to Machine Learning camp and also a Mock Trial Youth Camp. You can call (541)-383-7270 for more information. Youth Camps courses – Central Oregon Community College