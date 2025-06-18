KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 18, 2025

The Branch of Natural Resources and the Range & Ag Committee are hosting a grazing group meeting for members of the six grazing group district members this morning. It starts at 10:00 at the Campus Pavilion.

Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza are hosting a job fair at their Human Resources office today from 10am-2pm. They will have all current job listings available and on-site interviews. If anyone has any questions, they can contact Aja Gilbert 541.460.7717.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – grilled steaks with scalloped potatoes.

Sacred Road Ministries’ kids’ program for kindergarten through 6th grade youth is this afternoon 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be this Thursday & Friday from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The KWSO Thursday Market is tomorrow from 10:30am – 2pm at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. This week, as always, there will be the fresh harvest kits from the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, Head Start and Early Head Start will be recruiting, Best Care Prevention will share information, NeighborImpact will distribute Food Boxes and KWSO will have a focus group at 11:30 for our Information Ecosystem Assessment. Everyone is welcome to come check out the Thursday Market!

WorkSource Oregon’s Mobile Employment Resource Van brings services to communities twice a month. It offers job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. Tomorrow it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employee Appreciation Day is this Friday from noon to 3pm at the Tribal Administration Building. There’s a Back to the 90’s theme and there will be prizes awarded for the best dressed in theme. They’ll have food, music and raffles – and you need to be present to win the prizes. Be sure to wear your employee badge or uniform.

Power Up Tribal Energy Series will present a Warm Springs Tribal Community Energy Fair on Tuesday, June 24th 9am to 3pm at the Campus Pavilion. It’s a chance to learn about Warm Springs energy projects and ask questions. There will be free meals and home efficiency kits, an e-bike raffle, prizes and giveaways, energy career info, family activities and fun.

The 2025 Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Tuesday, June 24th from 9am to 1:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. There will be booths offering health screenings, community resources, survey opportunities and all kinds of give aways. Remember to sign in when you get there, get your passport and have it filled out to get a Healthy Choices, Healthy Life t-shirt.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race is on Saturday, June 28th. Race divisions are the Senior 16 & older and the Junior 15 & under. They are paying for first, second and third places. Registration will open at 7am at the 1910 Warm Springs Shaker Church. The Senior Division race starts at 8, and the Junior Division at 8:15. For more information contact HisatakeRanch@gmail.com

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.