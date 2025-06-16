KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 17, 2025

Here is what is on today’s Tribal Council agenda – This morning, ECE Compliance; Kah-nee-ta Update; Stauffer 2021 Audit Report. This afternoon, IBR TERO Agreement; Mixte Communications Update; and Honoring of Graduates.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving lasagna from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Sacred Road Ministries is hosting a kids’ program afternoons this week. Kids in kindergarten through 6th grades are welcome to join for fun, games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more from 3-5pm today thru Friday behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza will be hosting a job fair at their Human Resources office tomorrow (6/18) from 10am-2pm. They will have all current job listings available and on-site interviews. If anyone has any questions, they can contact Aja Gilbert 541.460.7717.

The Branch of Natural Resources and the Range & Ag Committee are hosting a grazing group meeting for the 6 grazing group district members. It’s tomorrow (6/18) at 10am at the Campus Pavilion.

This Thursday the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO or Thomas at WSCAT.

A Warm Springs Community Wildfire Preparedness Workshop is being held on Monday, June 23 from 10am to 1pm in the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

The Hoops Against Cancer Youth & Adult Basketball Tournament will be held on Wednesday, June 25th. Divisions are 3 vs. 3 coed adult 18 & over, and 35 & over – and 3 vs. 3 coed youth ages 9-12, middle school and high school. To register contact Jaycelene 541-615-0116. They’re also looking for referees age 18 and older.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is hosting a Treaty Day Barbeque on Wednesday, June 25th at the Warm Springs Community Center Pavilion. It will start at 11am and go until all of the food is gone.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, June 26th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The 56th annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is June 27-29. Memorials, New Joiners and Re-Joiners will be Thursday, June 26th at 6pm. Grand entry times are 7pm Friday, 1pm & 7pm Saturday and 1pm Sunday. For powwow information contact Cyrille Mitchell 541-460-0241 and for vendor info contact Sharon Katchia 541-295-6046.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that provides wreaths in December to groups across the county to Remember, Honor and teach about Veterans and their service and sacrifice. Locally, the Boy Scouts in Madras are a sponsoring group. If you are interested in helping with a sponsorship you can contact Mike Williams to learn more at 541-912-1962.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.