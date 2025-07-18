KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 19, 2025

The Agency Longhouse Huckleberry Feast will be next Sunday July 27th with Release for Gatherers today – lunch will be at noon with a giveaway to follow.

The Wiwnu Sapalwite Powwow will be held today at the HeHe Longhouse ahead of Huckleberry Feast tomorrow. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 followed by Grand Entry at 7. There will be plenty of social dances! Everyone is welcome. Bring your own chair. Hehe longhouse Huckleberry Feast will be this coming Sunday, July 20th.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting its 5th annual Building Youth Resiliency Summer Day Camp next week from 1-5 daily at the Prevention office area. They will give out a limited number of carnival bracelets for the Jefferson County Fair to youth ages 7-14 who attend all week. Lunches & afternoon snacks will be provided. They will need help with transportation of kids to the fair and swimming. For more information contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

ECE Head Start Round-Up Dates are Friday, July 25th and Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be August 14th & 15th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair will be held at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Thursday August 28th from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

At KWSO we are working on a history of information sharing on the reservation and we are look for old copies of the Tomahawk Newsletter from the 1950s and 1960s. If anyone has any of those newsletters, KWSO would love to copy them. Please just reach out if you have some.

Both June elections for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Voters were postponed. The Cannabis Referendum vote and the Adoption Election will be scheduled separately. The dates have not yet been set.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.