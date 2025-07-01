KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 2, 2025

Today at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club – it’s Wear Blue Day. Also remember, kids need to bring their own breakfast and lunch this week. Meal service will start next week. The club will be closed on Friday the 4th of July.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

Sacred Road Ministries welcomes all kids in kindergarten through 6th grade to join them this afternoon for fun, games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more. It’s from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Tomorrow the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available. This week’s kits will be for Lettuce Wraps. To learn more about setting up – contact Sue at KWSO or Thomas at WSCAT.

Most offices in the Tribal Organization will close early at noon tomorrow in celebration of the 4th of July holiday. The Tribe is closed on Friday.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a 4th of July Fun Run & Walk this Friday. Registration will open at 7:30am at the Papoose Field parking lot and the race starts at 7:45. It’s free to enter and all participants get a t-shirt. This year’s parade will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls are Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. Parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horseshoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes. The fireworks show will start at dusk.

For the 4th of July – KWSO will start the day with a special mix of music for Independence Day. Then from 1 until 10pm both Friday and Saturday, we will broadcast live from the waterfront blues festival courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. It’s our 4th of July programming tradition!

Applicants for Work Experience through WEDD who haven’t completed the required pre-employment workshop have one more chance to attend on Monday, July 7th. The workshop starts at 9am in the Education Building’s first floor conference room.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 High Desert Garden Tour. This is a self-guided tour presented by the OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners. View six beautiful gardens in Bend and get inspiration from local gardeners. It’s on Saturday, July 19th and tickets are $15. 2025 High Desert Garden Tour | OSU Extension Service