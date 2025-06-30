KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 1, 2025

Today at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club – it’s Crazy Hair Day. Also remember, kids need to bring their own breakfast and lunch this week. Meal service will start next week. The club will be closed on Friday the 4th of July.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Sacred Road Ministries is having its kids’ program today through Thursday for youth in kindergarten through 6th. It’s games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a 4th of July Fun Run & Walk this Friday. Registration will open at 7:30am at the Papoose Field parking lot and the race starts at 7:45. It’s free to enter and all participants get a t-shirt. This year’s parade will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls are Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. Parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horseshoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes. The fireworks show will start at dusk.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is inviting the community to their UNITY Conference Report Back. Youth & advisors will share about their experience and bring home what they learned on Monday, July 14th at 5:30pm in the old cafeteria.

Warm Springs WIC can help supplement with formula, nutritional foods and beverages, breastfeeding support and nutritional education. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call today: 541-553-2352

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office no later than July 18th. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, July 31st. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.