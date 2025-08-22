Flat Fire Update 8/22/25 12:30pm

The Flat Fire was reported yesterday afternoon at 4:29pm and is burning west of Culver about 3 miles from Lake Billy Chinook, south of the Warm Springs Reservation.

A Central Oregon Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the Flat Fire late yesterday evening brining additional resources and capacity to support firefighting operations and protect nearby communities. The fire is in Unified Command with Ochoco National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Forestry, and Lake Chinook Fire and Rescue.

The fire was active overnight and grew to 3300 acres. Firefighters worked through the night to protect structures an build fire line.

The Flat Fire is burning in grass, brush and juniper. Resources include: Aviation, Engines and Dozers.

Hot and dry conditions persist across Central Oregon, sustaining active fire behavior on the Flat Fire. Smoke is expected to linger in the area, with impacts varying throughout the day depending on wind direction. These conditions will continue to challenge firefighting efforts and may affect visibility and air quality for nearby residents.

There are Level 3, 2 and 1 evacuation notices in place in Jefferson County and some Level 1 notices for Deschutes County. You can check the Jefferson County Oregon Sheriff Facebook page and the Deschutes County Sherriff’s Office Oregon Facebook page for evacuation notice updates.

The Watch Duty app has links to evacuation maps and updates information on the fire.