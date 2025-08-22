KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug 23, 2025

The 25th Anniversary of the Airshow of the Cascades Festival continues today at the Madras Airport. Gates open at 9am and afternoon performances are at 1. You can find ticket information online at https://cascadeairshow.com/.

Warm Springs ECE daycare is taking applications through Monday, August 25th for September for children three and younger and for afternoon care for 3 to 5-year-olds. You can apply using the app Brightwheel. Warm Springs ECE will be closed next week for preservice training ahead of the new school year. Families will need to make other arrangements for childcare next week.

Community Health has a lunchtime hand-sewing circle on Tuesdays from noon until 1. You can learn valuable skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Resource Fair will be held at the Warm Springs k through 8 Academy on Thursday August 28th from 4-6pm. Families and School Staff get together at the BBQ to enjoy a meal and gear up for the new school year. The Family Resource Fair offers a variety of booths with useful information for families. Hope to see you there!

Jefferson County Roots Sports is taking sign-ups for youth sports. It is a new non-profit offering sports to Pre-K through 6th grade depending on the sport. This fall the will have flag football, soccer and volleyball. They plan to have basketball this winter. Sign-ups will close August 29th and practices begin September 8th. Learn more and register online at www.jcroots.org.

The 30-day public comment period for the Mutton Mountains Restoration Project Assessment that was passed by the Resources Management Inter-Disciplinary Team is open. Hard copies of the assessment are available at the Natural Resources office, Forestry office and at the Post Office.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQ for all grades will be on September 2nd from 4:30-6:30pm. They’ll have got dogs, chips and water available for everyone at no cost. Students can learn about clubs and activities available at MHS plus get schedules, lockers, parking passes, ASB cards and order year books.

The Class of 2026 All-Night Party Planning Kick-Off is Monday, September 8th at 6pm in the Jefferson County Health Department conference room. Those interested in helping to plan and fundraise for the Madras High School senior class event should attend.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is offering Adult Mental Health First Aid Training on October 10th and Non-violent De-escalation Training October 16-17 – both in the old school cafeteria. To sign-up for either training, email leminnie.s@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.