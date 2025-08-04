KWSO News 8/4/25

CPB shutting down operations

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) said Friday it would begin winding down its operations after its funding was eliminated by the Trump administration and Congress. The CPB is a private nonprofit founded in 1967 that serves as a steward of funding for public media. It provides funds to 1,500 local public radio and television stations as well as PBS and NPR.

President Trump signed an executive order in May instructing the organization to cease federal funding for PBS and NPR. In June, the House approved a White House request to claw back $1.1 billion in already appointed federal funds from the CPB. The Senate Appropriations Committee’s 2026 appropriations bill eliminated funding for the CPB for the first time in over 50 years. CPB funding makes up about 40% of KWSO’s annual budget.

“Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations,” CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement. The organization told employees that a majority of staff positions will “conclude” when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, 2025.

EPA recognizes Yurok Tribe’s sovereignty over water quality

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved the Yurok Tribe Environmental Department’s application for Treatment as a State (TAS), giving the tribe authority to set and enforce water quality standards on the Yurok Reservation in northern California. The designation, based on a 1987 amendment to the Clean Water Act, allows the department to administer federal environmental laws including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act within reservation boundaries.

The approval applies to 44 miles of the Klamath River and its tributaries, according to a Yurok news release. Under TAS, the tribe may determine beneficial water uses based on local cultural, environmental and community considerations.

NEPA changes could limit public input on logging, mining federal lands

The federal government is proposing changes that would drastically limit public input on how federal lands are used. That’s a big deal for Western states like Oregon and Washington — where vast stretches of land are federally owned. Federal agencies are required to seek public comments on projects that could harm the environment, like logging or cattle grazing.

Oregon environmental attorney Susan Jane Brown says public comments can highlight what’s important to the people who use the land the most, “Inevitably, the agency missed something. They didn’t know that this timber sale is right in the middle of my favorite elk camp, or it’s right next to this ATV trail that I like to ride on the weekends.”

The proposed changes are coming to a 55-year-old law called the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA. Multiple federal agencies are accepting comments on these changes until today.

MHS hosting youth volleyball & football camps Aug. 11-13

The 2nd annual Jr. Buff Volleyball Camp at Madras High School happens next week. The three-day camp is an opportunity for young athletes to develop volleyball fundamentals, sharpen their skills, and connect with Madras High School coaches and players. It’s for kids new to the sport or looking to improve. The 2025 Jr. Buff Volleyball Camp will be August 11th–13th from Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM in the Madras High School Gym. It’s open to Incoming 3rd–8th grade students. The cost is $50 per player and payment is due on the first day of camp. 2025 Summer Jr Buff Volleyball Camp | Arbiter

The Madras Youth Football Camp is also happening during the same time. The three-day clinic will focus on sharpening football skills and learning proper techniques in a fun and high-energy environment. Athletes will work directly with Madras High School coaches and players throughout the camp. The 2025 Madras Youth Football Camp will be August 11th–13th from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM at the Madras High School Practice Field. It’s for Incoming 3rd–8th grade students and the Cost is $40 per player with Payment due on the first day of camp. 2025 Summer Football Camp | Arbiter

Gov. Kotek considering veto of funding for Willamette Falls Trust

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is considering vetoing a plan to allocate $45 million to the Willamette Falls Trust, along with three other bills from the 2025 legislative session. The Legislature approved allocating $45 million from lottery funds to the Willamette Falls Trust to acquire land for a project led by the Yakama Nation, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to make Willamette Falls publicly accessible. Kotek’s office said she is committed to using public funds in the most equitable, responsible manner possible, but that she’s interested in seeing how past lottery fund allocations have been spent in city parks and nature bonds. According to a statement from her office on Friday, the governor “is exercising her due diligence to understand more fully the use of these dollars and wants to hear more from all interested parties.”

The Legislature’s grant to the Willamette Falls Trust, a nonprofit organization led by former Gov. Kate Brown, has proven controversial as the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde asserts it should have sole control over the falls. The Grand Ronde Tribes were part of the trust but withdrew in 2022. Kotek did not give a reasoning for the potential policy vetoes but said her team will continue to review these bills and consider all perspectives to inform her decision.

She has until Aug. 8 to make a decision. A two-thirds vote of both houses can override a governor’s veto.

Summaries of Jul. 22 & 23 meetings CTWS Tribal Council meetings

The Tribal Council office provides summaries of regular council meetings. We share them to help keep the membership informed.

This is from a meeting held on Tuesday, July 22nd. An Early Childhood Education Compliance Update was given by Cheryl Tom & Reona Trimble. The June Financial Report/2026 Budget Forecast was presented by Michele Stacona & Finance Staff. A Warm springs Police Department Report was heard in a 90-minute Executive Session. Edward Henderson & Robert Brunoe presented Executive Committee Appointments. Nominations were completed by secret ballot. The resolution will be presented in August, after background checks are completed. The Indian Head Executive Director Update was made by Josephine Johnson & Commissioners. And Gayleen Adams & Valerie Squiemphen gave the Probate Department Update.

This is from a meeting held Wednesday, July 23rd. An Agenda Amendment was proposed by Edward Henderson to add the Opioid Discussion to the 25th at 2:30. The Council voted to add the item. An Update from the Branch of Natural Resources was provided by Austin Smith, Jr. & Staff. Henderson presented other business before the Council adjourned for the day.